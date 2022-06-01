Mohamed Salah wants new Liverpool contract to make him 'sixth best paid' player in the world - Reports 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is demanding a contract that would make him one of the best paid players in the world, according to reports.

The 29-year-old won this year's Premier League golden boot with 23 strikes (along with Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son). He also registering the most top-flight assists across the campaign.

With Sadio Mane reportedly keen on a move away from Anfield, The Athletic have claimed that the Reds are desperate to keep Salah. The Egyptian international has only one year left on his current deal.

The report claims that Salah is committed to playing for Jurgen Klopp's team for next season, but his future after that remains unclear.

There have been no face-to-face talks since December 2021.

The Athletic also believes that the prolific forward was offered a 15% pay increase on his current deal, which Salah's representatives felt undervalued him.

Having compared himself to many other of Europe's elite players, Salah is reportedly asking for a wage that would see him become the sixth-best paid player in the world.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon has been leading discussions with Salah’s agent rather than outgoing sporting director Michael Edwards or his successor Julian Ward.

Salah started the campaign in white-hot form for Klopp's side. However, following his return from the African Cup of Nations in February, many considered the Egyptian captain to have suffered a dip in form. He scored just eight times in 26 appearances since his nation lost to Mane's Senegal in the final.

Liverpool bracing themselves for bids for Takumi Minamino

While the futures of first-choice forwards Mane and Salah appear uncertain and Divock Origi's departure imminent, the Merseyside club are bracing themselves for offers for one of their fringe players.

27-year-old Minamino started just one Premier League game across the campaign, although he did score 10 times in his 24 appearances.

However, the Japanese international is very far down the pecking order when it comes to Jurgen Klopp's preferred attackers and has been linked with a move away from the six-time European champions.

The Athletic have claimed that the club are expecting plenty of offers for Minamino this summer, who has failed to nail down a starting place since his move from RB Salzburg in 2020.

The Liverpool attacker is currently valued at £17 million.

