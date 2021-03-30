Mohamed Salah opens up on Liverpool's upcoming UCL clash with Real Madrid

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has given his thoughts on the Reds' upcoming clash with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The sides last met in the final of the competition in 2018, when Liverpool lost 3-1.

That night, Salah was forced off in the first half due to a shoulder injury he sustained after a foul by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The Egyptian left the field in tears. His side were subsequently put to the sword by Los Blancos.

Salah recently sat down with Marca to discuss his thoughts on the tie and what he expects from Real Madrid.

The Egyptian was asked whether he's especially motivated to face Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos again:

"Let's just say that I have special motivation to win the tie and go through to the semi finals. What's going to happen now isn't going to change the result of the final in Kiev. That's in the past, so I don't think about it. I'm thinking about the team. Everyone is focused on their team and everyone wants to win that's it. Since then, we've won the Premier League and the Champions League. We're winners. That's a big change."

When asked about the tie, the Egyptian explained that he didn't care who Liverpool drew in the quarter-finals.

He said:

"Well, I didn't have a preference. It's the quarter finals - I didn't care one way or the other. It doesn't matter to me. We're in the quarter finals - all the teams are top-class, very good."

Mo Salah when asked which Real Madrid player he would sign for Liverpool:



"I think our team is good enough as it is and that's it." #awlfc [marca] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 29, 2021

Liverpool will travel to Madrid for the first-leg on the 7th of April, before welcoming Zinedine Zidane's men to Anfield one week later. Jurgen Klopp is aware that the Champions League is his side's only chance to end the season with silverware.

Liverpool will face a weakened Real Madrid outfit

Real Madrid cannot rely on Ronaldo or Bale when they come up against Liverpool

The team that Liverpool will be facing in the quarter-finals will be drastically different to the one that they lined up against in the final in 2018. Salah was asked whether the loss of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale had weakened the current Real Madrid side, to which he replied:

"It's different. They've lost some great players, like Cristiano Ronaldo - the best in the club's history, someone that scored so many goals. At the same time, they've signed [Eden] Hazard. Eden's been unlucky, he's been injured... But it's a different team. This team is in the quarter finals, it has great players, although they've lost Ronaldo's goals... I can't say which is better. All I can say is that they're in the quarters now, that I'm sure they're prepared and... that we have to be ready to face them."

Salah on which team is most affected [Liverpool & Real Madrid] without fans:



"Anfield! I think everyone can say that. Anfield. We've lost a lot without our fans. I think we're the team that suffers most without fans." [Marca] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 29, 2021