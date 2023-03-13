Moises Caicedo drops Arsenal transfer hint on Instagram after failed move in January transfer window

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo liked an Instagram post regarding the Gunners' 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on 12 March. Mikel Arteta's side managed to earn a spectacular win, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard.

Caicedo was heavily linked with a move to the Gunners in the January transfer window. The north Londoners had multiple bids rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion, including a £70 million one.

The Ecuadorian stayed put at Brighton. However, the 21-year-old once again showed his interest in making a switch to north London by liking a recent Instagram post.

Caicedo has been an important player for Roberto De Zerbi's side this season. He has already made 27 appearances for the Seagulls this term.

Apart from Arsenal, Chelsea were also interested in Caicedo. Neither club could seal a deal for the player in January.

Chelsea eventually signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record €121 million. The Gunners, meanwhile, brought in Jorginho from the Blues.

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard matched Santi Cazorla's feat

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard became the first player since Santi Cazorla in 2012-13 to score a hat-trick and also provide a hat-trick of assists in a single Premier League season.

Cazorla scored a hat-trick against Reading in 2012-13 and provided three assists against Wigan Athletic in the same season.

Trossard scored a hat-trick against Liverpool earlier in the season while playing for Brighton & Hove Albion. He bagged a hat-trick of assists during the 3-0 win against Fulham on 12 March.

Mikel Arteta raved about the Belgian's masterful display against the Cottagers, saying (via the Gunners' official website):

"When we talk about composure and finding the right pass, and looking to the right player in the box, it’s very blurry and some other players make rash decisions, and he created three goals. He could have scored two – I think he was really impressive. Not only that, he had an injury only a few days ago and that injury could have taken a week or 10 days. He was really willing to come back early, the physios and doctors did really well to do that. That changes things in the team, and we needed him today, his contribution was superb."

Arsenal have 66 points in the Premier League from 27 matches. They lead Manchester City by five points at this point in time.

