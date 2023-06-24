"Moments that are impossible to erase from my memory" - Real Madrid star recalls being assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo during first stint with club

Newly-signed Real Madrid attacker Joselu recalled the time when he was assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo in his first spell at the club.

The Spanish striker spent three years with Los Blancos' reserve team - Castilla. He even made two senior appearances for the club in his first spell, scoring twice.

Ronaldo assisted Joselu's first goal for Los Blancos during their La Liga home win against Almeria (8-1) in the 2010-11 season. Recalling the moment, the striker said (via Madrid Universal):

“I made my debut in the first division with the team of my life and it’s a dream. On top of that, I scored a goal. I’m always asked who gave me the pass and of course, I have to say that Cristiano Ronaldo gave it to me, one of the best players in the history of Real Madrid and the world. They are moments that are impossible to erase from my memory.”

Joselu was a key player for Espanyol last season, scoring 17 goals in 38 games across competitions. The Catalan club, though, were relegated from La Liga.

He has now rejoined his former club in a season-long loan deal. With Karim Benzema no longer at the club after his move to Al-Ittihad, Joselu could be a key player next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema joining the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo's former attacking partner Karim Benzema recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

The Portuguese icon, who plies his trade for Al-Nassr, reacted to the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner's transfer. Ronaldo previously said that the SPL has the potential to be among the top five leagues in the world. After Benzema's move, the Portuguese superstar re-affirmed his statement.

He said (via Be Soccer):

“I knew that Benzema is coming to Saudi and that’s why I said that the Saudi will be among the top five leagues in the future, more stars will come.”

Ronaldo and Benzema shared the pitch 342 times as teammates during their time together at Real Madrid, combining for 76 goals. After arriving at the club together in the summer of 2009, they won 17 trophies together.

However, they will be now direct rivals in the SPL as Al-Ittihad edged Al-Nassr to the league title this past season.

Poll : 0 votes