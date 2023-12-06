"Moments like these are why I love my club" - Bukayo Saka reacts on social media after Arsenal's 4-3 win over Luton Town

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka recently took to social media and shared a post celebrating the Gunners' 4-3 win over Luton Town on Tuesday, December 5.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal defeated the Hatters 4-3 at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League with the help of a late winner from Declan Rice (90+7').

Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with the help of an assist from Bukayo Saka. However, Gabriel Osho equalized just five minutes later. Gabriel Jesus helped the Gunners take the lead again in the 45th minute, getting on the end of a Ben White cross.

In the second half, goals from Elijah Adebayo (49') and Ross Barkley (57') steered the Hatters into a 3-2 lead. However, Kai Havartz scored to get Arsenal back on level terms in the 60th minute.

With the scores level, Arsenal piled on the pressure, but Luton defended resolutely and looked set to grab an unlikely point against the league leaders. However, former West Ham captain Declan Rice broke the Hatters' hearts in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The Englishman headed Martin Odegaard's cross into the bottom corner to secure victory for the Gunners.

After the match, Bukayo Saka took to Instagram and uploaded a post, where he celebrated completing 200 appearances for the Gunners. At the age of 22 years and 91 days, Saka became the fourth youngest player in history to make 200 appearances for Arsenal. He captioned the post:

"(Emojis of number 200) Apps @arsenal. Moments like these are why I love my club."

Next up, Mikel Arteta's side will visit Villa Park to play against Unai Emery's Aston Villa on December 9 (Saturday) in the Premier League.

Arsenal defender is expected to be sidelined for an indefinite period

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will be sidelined from action for an indefinite period due to a calf injury. According to the Spanish tactician, Tomiyasu suffered the injury during the Gunners' fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 2).

The Japanese defender missed Arsenal's 4-3 away win over Luton Town on Tuesday. During the press conference after the Gunners' game against Luton, Arteta addressed Tomiyasu's injury situation. He said (via GOAL):

"We had a scan, and it’s not good news. He’s got an injury in his calf, and he’s going to be out for a while."

Apart from Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arsenal are missing important members of their squad like Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Jurrien Timberdue to injuries.