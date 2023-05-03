"Money doesn't make you happier"- Ex-Liverpool star says Cristiano Ronaldo should learn 'lesson' as Al-Nassr exit rumours emerge

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would have learnt a 'lesson' amid reported claims of his exit from Al-Nassr.

Spanish outlet El Nacional, via Sky Sports, claim that the former Manchester United centre-forward wants to leave the Saudi Pro League club. A return to Real Madrid has been touted, but not as a player.

Enrique, who played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2016, shared a snippet of the report and tweeted (h/t @Jesanchez3):

"[It] is no surprise. One of the biggest legends of football going there just for the money and obviously is not [sic.] happy because the football is just not [sic.] good enough. Lesson? Money doesn't make you happier."

'CR7' signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Al-Nassr that sees him pocket an astounding £175 million in yearly wages. But things haven't been rosy for him in Saudi Arabia so far.

Despite scoring 12 times in 15 games across competitions for his new club, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to guide his team to silverware. He captained them to semi-final exits from the Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup earlier this year.

Faris Najd have amassed 56 points from 25 games - three less than league-leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand. On-pitch outbursts from Ronaldo have become a common sight when his team aren't winning.

The 38-year-old has cut a frustrated figure when things haven't gone his way in Riyadh and has even reportedly received an offer to return to Sporting CP.

Manchester United full-back could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr - reports

According to AS (h/t TalkSPORT), Manchester United's Alex Telles has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr, where he could reunite with his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian left-back was loaned out by Manchester United to Sevilla last summer after it became clear he wouldn't be seeing a lot of first-team action. Erik ten Hag brought in Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord to compete with Luke Shaw.

Telles, 30, is set to return to Manchester United this summer as Sevilla are not keen on triggering the buy-option in his contract. Cristiano Ronaldo's presence, of course, can play its own role in attracting top players to the Riyadh-based giants.

Telles and Ronaldo played 21 games together during the Portugal icon's second spell at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will also know this summer could be the last big chance they have to cash in on the Brazilian.

Telles' contract expires at the end of next season and he can agree to a pre-contract with a foreign club from January 2024.

Poll : 0 votes