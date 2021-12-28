Money ‘thrown into the toilet’ – Report in Spain slams Barcelona signing with ‘lousy personality’

Catalan media have continued their tirade over Barcelona’s signing of Philippe Coutinho even after more than three years now. The Brazilian has been heavily criticized since his arrival at Camp Nou in 2018.

Monday’s copy of Catalan newspaper Sport took a few more shots at the Brazil international. It said the player’s transfer was money "thrown into the toilet of nonsense", and called Coutinho’s situation “hopeless”.

The newspaper noted that Barcelona “desperately” continue to search for any club willing to take Coutinho and his wages off their books. He reportedly earns £380,000 per week. Other claims by the Catalan paper spoke about the star’s “proven lousy personality” which has further damaged his prospects.

Barcelona signed the Brazilian from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2018 after a protracted saga for £142million. However, they didn’t exactly have a clear idea of how to utilize their nine-figure signing. The club broke multiple transfer records to sign the player, but were unable to make use of a player that shone brightly at Liverpool.

Barcelona will hope to take a more measured approach in the coming transfer window in order to prevent repeating similar mistakes.

The 29-year-old stunned the Premier League with a brilliant eye for goal, scoring 13 league goals for Liverpool during the 2016-17 season. He notably started his career at Barcelona in fine form, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 18 games. However, the star hasn't hit another eight-goal season in La Liga ever since.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in struggling Barcelona star Phillipe Coutinho

When asked about his plans during the transfer window, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave a cryptic response:

"It would be useful to change something, even if it is never easy. We are working towards this, to understand what our needs are, and to find the right solutions."

This has only fueled rumors that Arteta is interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this January. According to Fichajes.net, the Arsenal manager approved Coutinho's transfer to the Emirates Stadium with "a resounding yes."

If these reports are to be believed, Arsenal will have to fight for the Barcelona star's signature with fellow Premier League side Everton. The Toffees are famous for their notable rivalry with Liverpool, which makes their interest in Coutinho even more unlikely.

