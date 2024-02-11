"Monsters in every sense of the word" - Real Madrid star provides response when asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has provided his response when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Carvajal has played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid and often faced Messi during the Argentine phenom's Barcelona spell. The full-back has now said that it's impossible to choose between the duo as both of them are magnificent players. He said (via Albiceleste Talk on X):

"Messi or Ronaldo? I put them on the same level. I don't prefer one over the other. They are monsters in every sense of the word, and I could not choose neither this nor that. I think they are very different..."

Carvajal added:

"Messi is a player who is able to go down to receive the ball and create an attack, and he can participate in the play and create more football. Cristiano is a monster at scoring goals, attacking the area and finishing. If they were playing together they would have been a bomb and it would have been interesting to see."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, during their stints in Spanish football, faced off regularly. They often produced fireworks on the pitch and entertained fans.

Carvajal's assessment is arguably logical. Messi often operates from a deeper role and Ronaldo focused more on goalscoring during the latter stages of his remarkable career. Both superstars, however, are masters of the trade.

"I was surprised"- Lionel Messi's old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid

Spanish football's Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi era ended when the Portuguese ace left Real Madrid to join Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Messi gave an honest reaction to Ronaldo's departure, saying that he was surprised to see his eternal rival leave Los Merengues. The Argentina captain said in 2018 (via NDTV):

"I was surprised, I didn't imagine him leaving Madrid or that he would go to Juve because there was talk of many clubs (interested). The truth is I was very surprised but Juve are also a very good team."

Messi also reckoned that Ronaldo's departure made Real Madrid weaker and Juventus more formidable. He said:

"Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world and they have a great squad but it's obvious the departure of Ronaldo makes them less strong while Juve have become a clear favourite for the Champions League. They already had a good team and now they also have Cristiano Ronaldo."

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi is plying his trade in the MLS with Inter Miami. The two superstars left European football in quick succession.