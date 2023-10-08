"Montrosity of a performance", "Been awful for a while now" - Liverpool fans unhappy with star's poor showing in 2-2 draw with Brighton

Liverpool fans criticized Andy Robertson after his blunder enabled Brighton & Hove Albion to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Amex on Sunday, October 8.

The Reds were looking to bounce back and secure all three points after their disappointing 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last week. However, they got off to a bad start and conceded the first goal against the Seagulls in the 20th minute.

Simon Adingra took advantage of Virgil van Dijk's poor pass, robbing Alexis Mac Allister of possession. He then curled his ball around Allison, who was out of position, into the back of the net.

Liverpool looked the lesser of the two teams for the remainder of the first half but ended well. The Reds took advantage of a Brighton error. Darwin Nunez set up Mohamed Salah, who blasted the ball past Verbruggen in the 40th minute.

Pascal Gross pulled Dominik Szoboszlai's shirt, bringing him down three minutes later inside the box, conceding a penalty. Salah made no mistake from the spot to give the Reds a 2-1 lead going into halftime.

Ryan Gravenberch had a golden opportunity to extend the Reds' lead in the 53rd minute but was only able to hit the crossbar from close range.

Brighton punished Jurgen Klopp's side in the 78th minute from a free-kick. Solly March swung the ball in from the left with pace. Andy Robertson had the opportunity to clear the ball away but opted to jump away, allowing Lewis Dunk to tap home, securing an important point for the hosts.

Liverpool fans slammed Andy Robertson for his moment of madness, which led to the Reds dropping two points. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"If Robertson does apologize for this monstrosity of a performance. How many games has this guy cost us?"

"Robertson has been awful for a while now"

The Reds are still fourth in the league table with 17 points having played eight games.

Brighton vs Liverpool: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Brighton were able to hold Liverpool in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Amex today. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed today.

The game was evenly contested for the most part. Jurgen Klopp and Co. dominated possession with 54% of the ball. They also completed 496 passes with an accuracy of 86%. In contrast, Brighton had 46% possession and registered 415 passes with an accuracy of 85%.

Both teams were able to land a total of 14 shots each. However, Liverpool had four shots on target, edging three. Ryan Gravenberch and Joao Pedro both had opportunities to win the game for their respective teams so a draw is arguably a fair result.