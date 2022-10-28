Monza chief breaks silence on Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari’s current condition after being stabbed by mad man

Serie A club AC Monza CEO Adriano Galiano broke his silence about on-loan Arsenal defender Pablo Mari being stabbed by a madman at a supermarket.

Mari was among six people being stabbed by a 46-year-old man in a supermarket in Milan. Four people are in critical condition. However, details about Mari's condition are not known. The Monza CEO has now released a statement on the player, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Pablo Marì is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon”.

The Gunners also released a statement about the player. They confirmed that the club has been in contact with the player's agent and Mari is recovering in hospital at the moment. The statement read (via Arsenal's official website):

"We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

Mikel Arteta also confirmed that the club's technical director Edu has been in contact with the player's acquaintances. He confirmed that Mari was not seriously hurt.

He said:

"I just found out. I know Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He's in hospital but seems okay."

Mari joined the English club during the 2019-20 season and has made 22 appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal. He has previously spent a loan spell with Italian side Udinese Calcio before joining Monza on loan this season.

