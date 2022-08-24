"More appealing" - Arsenal would rather sign 19-year-old winger than Wilfried Zaha this summer according to transfer expert

Reputed journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Arsenal are more interested in Villarreal's Yeremi Pino than Wilfred Zaha. According to Jones (via Give Me Sport), the Gunners are monitoring both Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino as well as Wolves attacker Pedro Neto.

However, the reliable journalist has insisted that Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha has also emerged as an option for Mikel Arteta, but he is not a priority at the moment.

Jones would be surprised if the former Manchester United player stays at Selhurst Park beyond deadline day, considering the form he has been in.

The transfer expert has claimed that Arsenal are tracking the Ivory Coast international but Villarreal prodigy Pino 'is more appealing'. Jones told Give Me Sport:

“He [Zaha] is looking in hot form and if an offer doesn’t land in the next week from someone, then I’ll be surprised.

Wilf is picking straight back up from where he left off. Five players have scored 10+ Premier League goals in 2022:15 - Son Heung-min14 - Harry Kane11 - Kevin De Bruyne10 - Wilfried Zaha10 - Cristiano RonaldoWilf is picking straight back up from where he left off. Five players have scored 10+ Premier League goals in 2022:▪️ 15 - Son Heung-min▪️ 14 - Harry Kane▪️ 11 - Kevin De Bruyne▪️ 10 - Wilfried Zaha 🆕▪️ 10 - Cristiano RonaldoWilf is picking straight back up from where he left off. 🔥 https://t.co/3XDPtilx3F

"He’s not the main man Arsenal are thinking about at this stage, as far as I know, Yeremy Pino is more appealing, but this one could become interesting.”

As claimed by The Boot Room, Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Zaha, especially when Unai Emery was at the Emirates. However, the Spanish manager, who is now at the helm of Villarreal, chose Nicolas Pepe over the Crystal Palace winger.

Zaha has been in red-hot for Patrick Vieira's side this campaign, having already found the back of the net thrice in three games. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023, meaning the Eagles are running the risk of losing him for free next summer.

#CPFC | #LIVCRY The skill and pass by EzeThe finish by ZahaAnother class Palace counter-attack. The skill and pass by Eze 😳The finish by Zaha ⚡️Another class Palace counter-attack.#CPFC | #LIVCRY https://t.co/UOensJpRqH

Arsenal have been on fire this season but Mikel Arteta still wants additions

Arsenal have been on fire since the start of the 2022-23 season and are leading the Premier League table with three wins out of three. The Gunners are the only team to have maintained a 100% start to the season and are playing brilliant football.

This has been an eventful transfer window for the north London club, with Arteta bringing in five new faces over the summer. Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos have all been signed but the Gunners still seem to be in the market looking for more additions.

Apart from Pino and Neto, they have also been linked with a move for Youri Tielemans with a bid likely this week, as per Express Sport.

