"More bulls*** and more a**holes" - Luis Rubiales hits back at 'idiots' after kissing Spain's Jenni Hermoso in the mouth

Spanish football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has hit back at the criticism he received after kissing Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the mouth following La Roja's triumph in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

The Spaniard attempted to play down the significance of the incident and explained that it was just a celebration of the team's success.

Spain's women's team emerged champions of the world when they sealed a 1-0 victory over England in the Women's FIFA World Cup final yesterday (August 20). The players were congratulated by a line of dignitaries, which included FIFA President Gianni Infantino, RFEF president Luis Rubiales and others prior to the trophy presentation.

However, Rubiales has landed in trouble when he greeted Jenni Hermoso with a long hug and a kiss on the mouth instead of the usual handshake and a peck on the cheek. The incident created a buzz, with many taking turns to slam the Spaniard for the controversial demonstration.

Reacting to the backlash though, Rubiales has branded his critics 'idiots' while arguing that what happened was an insignificant show of affection. When questioned on Radio Marca, he said:

"The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have an insignificant show of affection, we cannot pay attention to idiocy. We are champions, and with that, I stay."

Rubiales was even more defiant while defending himself during a conversation with Spanish programme El Partidazo. He said of the controversial incident:

"It's a peak of two friends celebrating something. We're not here for bulls***. Me, with everything I've been through, more bulls*** and more a**holes, no. Let's ignore it and enjoy the good stuff and don't even tell me things about losers who can't see [the positive]."

The RFEF president added.

"It is a thing without evil. If there are fools, let them continue with their nonsense. There are more fools than windows. Let's pay attention to those who are not fools. It is something without evil and nonsense."

Jenni Hermoso's reaction to the Luis Rubiales controversy

The player made it known that she did not enjoy being questioned about the incident involving Luis Rubiales in her Instagram Live during Spain's celebration in the locker room. She explained that the kiss was just an expression of the emotions of the moment.

"It was an emotion of the moment, there is nothing beyond it," she said in a conversation with El Tiempo de Juego. 'It will remain an anecdote. I'm sure that it won't go any further."

Following yesterday's triumph, Spain have now won the World Cup with both their men's and women's teams. The nation claimed the men's edition in South Africa in 2010 before adding the women's version to their trophy cabinet on Sunday.