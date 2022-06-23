"More than deserves it" - Zidane believes whole world wants Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema to win 2022 Ballon d'Or 

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has stated that the whole world wants Karim Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

The French international had a fantastic season for Los Blancos last time out, having scored a total of 44 goals in 46 games while also producing 15 assists.

Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title last season while also clinching the Champions League for the 14th time in their history.

Benzema played a pivotal role behind the success of Carlo Ancelotti's side and is quite rightfully tipped as a favorite for the much coveted individual award in 2022.

Zinedine Zidane has backed his former striker to win the accolade this time out.

The former French midfielder turned manager has suggested that the whole world wants Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or as he deserves it. Zidane told French publication L'Equipe:

"I'm not the only one saying give Benzema the Ballon D'or, the whole world is. He more than deserves it."

Karim Benzema was directly involved in 66 goals in 56 games for club & country in 2021/22 and won four trophies.

Karim Benzema has established himself as a true legend at the Santiago Bernabeu over the years.

The French attacker joined the Spanish capital club back in 2009 from his boyhood club Olympique Lyonnais and has never looked back.

Benzema has not only been an elite striker for Los Blancos over the years but has also been a selfless team player.

He seemed seemingly happy to be overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was at the club.

Benzema has taken his game to a completely different level since Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018.

The 34-year-old has more than thrived in terms of being the main goalscorer for Real Madrid in the absence of Ronaldo.

Benzema has scored a total of 323 goals and provided 159 assists in 605 games for the Spanish giants over the years.

The Real Madrid star will be the outright favorite for Ballon d'Or this time out

Benzema has not only enjoyed a phenomenal season in terms of his attacking output but also has the success to show for it.

The number of trophies won played a decisive role in the Ballon d'Or race, with Benzema winning both the La Liga and the Champions League last season.

Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are expected to be key challengers for the Frenchman for the prestigious individual accolade.

However, Benzema will have a big edge over the two thanks to the Champions League title.

