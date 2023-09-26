"More fluidity, more goals and less ball hugging" - Fans claim Manchester United play better without 'overrated' duo following Crystal Palace win

Manchester United fans have boldly claimed that the team are better off without Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes following their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils found it easy against a timid Palace side in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (September 26) night. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho (21'), Casemiro (27'), and Anthony Martial (55') sent Erik ten Hag's side through to the fourth round.

Ten Hag tinkered with the side that beat Burnley 1-0 on the weekend, resting Rashford and Fernandes. It was a strange occurrence given they are regarded as two of United's protagonists.

However, some of the Old Trafford faithful are now making a case against the superstar duo being as important to Ten Hag's side as many believe. Manchester United put in perhaps the best performance of the season thus far albeit against a poor Eagles side.

Rashford has started the season with topsy-turvy performances but when he's been on song he's been a nightmare for defenders. He's bagged one goal and two assists in seven games across competitions. The England international finished as United's top scorer last season with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games.

However, the 25-year-old can be guilty of going missing when the going gets tough for the Red Devils. He's been seen trudging around the pitch in recent defeats to Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has been an ever-present for Manchester United since joining from Sporting CP in 2020. He's made 192 appearances across competitions, scoring 66 goals and providing 56 assists.

The Red Devils captain had only missed one game of his United career before tonight and that was due to illness. However, some question his character as he can sometimes be too over-passionate that many deem as moaning.

Nevertheless, some fans have explained why they feel Ten Hag's side are better off without the duo. One fan thinks the team plays with more tempo and scores more goals:

"No Bruno and Rashford = more fluidity, more goals and less ball hugging."

Another fan went as far as to say that the two superstars are overrated:

"So much better without two of the most overrated players to have ever played for Utd, Bruno and Rashford."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Manchester United winning without their star men:

Manchester United summer signing Sofyan Amrabat is willing to adapt to any position

Sofyan Amrabat impressed against Crystal Palace.

Sofyan Amrabat caught the eye on his full debut for Manchester United in their win against Palace. The Moroccan midfielder started at left-back due to a defensive injury crisis.

However, Amrabat was soon tucking into midfield, spreading the play and putting out fires. He completed 78 of 81 passes, made two tackles, and won five of six ground duels.

The Red Devils' summer signing spoke after the victory and expressed his willingness to play in any role handed to him. He told Sky Sports:

"I play where I can help the team, even goalkeeper! I play for the badge."

Amrabat joined Manchester United from Serie A side Fiorentina on transfer deadline day. He arrived on an initial season-long loan with the option to buy for an overall fee of £30 million.