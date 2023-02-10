"More goals than Messi in 2023 btw", "Feel free to cry" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 4 goals to guide Al-Nassr to thumping win

Fans were quick to draw comparisons with Lionel Messi after Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to guide Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Wehda on Friday (February 10).
The Portugal international scored his first goal for his new club in the 21st minute of the game, which was also his 500th career league goal. He doubled his tally 19 minutes later and completed his hat trick eight minutes after the start of the second half from the penalty spot. His fourth and final goal came around the hour mark, completing a perfect day for himself and his team.
After the former Real Madrid forward's exploits against Al-Wehda, fans were quick to point out that he now has more goals in 2023 than Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker has scored three goals in six games across competitions since New Year's Day.
The win takes Al-Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League on goal difference. They have 37 points, the same as second-placed Al-Shabab, who have played one more game.
Their next game will be a league clash against Al-Taawoun on February 17.
Former Real Madrid superstar rates Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo
Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo had a memorable spell at Real Madrid, playing 340 games together as teammates and winning the UEFA Champions League title four times.
He also had numerous encounters with former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who he has now labeled the best player in the history of the sport.
Speaking in an interview with PSG TV (h/t GOAL):
"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."
Lionel Messi and Ramos have been teammates at PSG since the summer of 2021. The Spaniard, like Messi, joined Les Parisiens on a free transfer and they have since won the league title together.
His comments will perhaps not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has seemed to have an unspoken rivalry with the Argentine over the past decade and a half. There were suggestions that Al-Hilal, who are Al-Nassr's rivals, could bring the Argentina icon to the Saudi Pro League.
However, such claims have since been shot down. He could leave Les Parisiens as a free agent this summer, though.