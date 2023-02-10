"More goals than Messi in 2023 btw", "Feel free to cry" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 4 goals to guide Al-Nassr to thumping win

Fans were quick to draw comparisons with Lionel Messi after Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to guide Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Wehda on Friday (February 10).

The Portugal international scored his first goal for his new club in the 21st minute of the game, which was also his 500th career league goal. He doubled his tally 19 minutes later and completed his hat trick eight minutes after the start of the second half from the penalty spot. His fourth and final goal came around the hour mark, completing a perfect day for himself and his team.

After the former Real Madrid forward's exploits against Al-Wehda, fans were quick to point out that he now has more goals in 2023 than Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker has scored three goals in six games across competitions since New Year's Day.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans after Cristiano Ronaldo's memorable haul against Al-Wehda.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Cristiano Ronaldo has 501 If you scored 25 goals every league season for 20 years, you'd have 500 league goals.Cristiano Ronaldo has 501 If you scored 25 goals every league season for 20 years, you'd have 500 league goals.Cristiano Ronaldo has 501 🐐 https://t.co/P3M71LOI0X

Trey @UTDTrey Ronaldo has more goals than Messi in 2023 btw but they won’t say anything about it Ronaldo has more goals than Messi in 2023 btw but they won’t say anything about it

Preeti @MadridPreeti Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world. Feel free to cry if you disagree Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world. Feel free to cry if you disagree 😂 https://t.co/h2eoLD412Y

Janty @CFC_Janty



That’s more than some people career goals Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 152 goals with his weak foot. 🤯That’s more than some people career goals Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 152 goals with his weak foot. 🤯That’s more than some people career goals 😭😭😭 https://t.co/U4xJ1eODl8

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Ronaldo has a hattrick!! The greatest there was, the greatest that is and the greatest that will ever be!! Siuuuuu Ronaldo has a hattrick!! The greatest there was, the greatest that is and the greatest that will ever be!! Siuuuuu 💙💛

M @madridfooty_



Ronaldo will always be clear Just a reminder that a “finished” 38 Years old Ronaldo has more goals than World Cup winner Messi in 2023.Ronaldo will always be clear Just a reminder that a “finished” 38 Years old Ronaldo has more goals than World Cup winner Messi in 2023.Ronaldo will always be clear 🐐 https://t.co/mU1MLMxwJP

TwinVamos @TwinVamos No way Ronaldo scored a hatrick before Lionel Messi who has a super team carrying him No way Ronaldo scored a hatrick before Lionel Messi who has a super team carrying him😂😂

Slimfit @iSlimfit Cristiano Ronaldo is what he says he is. Cristiano Ronaldo is what he says he is.

Dr. Simran Phukan @simran_phukan . A Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick can right all the wrongs in my life 🥹 A Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick can right all the wrongs in my life 🥹❤️.

LLF @laligafrauds No amount of propaganda by Sky Sports and western media will ever convince me that Ronaldo can’t still contribute at least 15+ goals a ssn in Europe. No amount of propaganda by Sky Sports and western media will ever convince me that Ronaldo can’t still contribute at least 15+ goals a ssn in Europe.

M @madridfooty_



Messi with PSG Superteam : 0 Hattricks



Messi was at PSG for 2 seasons while Ronaldo wasn’t even there for a month Ronaldo with Al Nassr: 1 hattrickMessi with PSG Superteam : 0 HattricksMessi was at PSG for 2 seasons while Ronaldo wasn’t even there for a month Ronaldo with Al Nassr: 1 hattrickMessi with PSG Superteam : 0 HattricksMessi was at PSG for 2 seasons while Ronaldo wasn’t even there for a month🐐 https://t.co/FZ6lJESEqG

Raf @CFCRaf2 Ronaldo hat trick in a new league again already. GOAT things Ronaldo hat trick in a new league again already. GOAT things

❤️= ⚽ | ٣١٣ @mrgreatwunnn Ronaldo scoring for fun out here. Ronaldo scoring for fun out here. 😂😂😆

Santi™ @PeakSanti Your Apologies to Cristiano Ronaldo must be as loud as your disrespect was.. Man is tearing it up in the biggest league in Asia tears in my eyes Your Apologies to Cristiano Ronaldo must be as loud as your disrespect was.. Man is tearing it up in the biggest league in Asia tears in my eyes

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the record of the most official goals, the most active career hat-tricks and the most league goals.



Previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the record of the most official goals, the most active career hat-tricks and the most league goals.Previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/uqD3jgxsG3

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo



1. Ronaldo: 7

2. Mbappe:6

3. Halland:4



Still doing it at the top. Goals in 2023:1.Ronaldo: 72.Mbappe:63.Halland:4Still doing it at the top. Goals in 2023:1.🇵🇹Ronaldo: 72.🇫🇷Mbappe:63.🇳🇴Halland:4Still doing it at the top.🇵🇹🐐 https://t.co/cLQRaG8kBP

Trey @UTDTrey 38 year old “finished” Ronaldo scoring 4 in a game while 35 year old “Ballon D’or 2023 winner” Messi hasn’t scored a single hatrick since joining PSG. Just thought I should let you know 38 year old “finished” Ronaldo scoring 4 in a game while 35 year old “Ballon D’or 2023 winner” Messi hasn’t scored a single hatrick since joining PSG. Just thought I should let you know

Ghana Yesu @ghanayesu



The GREATEST ever! Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than Sports!!The GREATEST ever! Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than Sports!! The GREATEST ever! 🐐 https://t.co/KYcpetAjhi

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Smile if you have the most goals in 2023: Smile if you have the most goals in 2023: https://t.co/a9e2dC1vFQ

.0k paI ™ 🇲🇱 @EIonOUT Cristiano Ronaldo got a hat trick with Al Nassr before Messi got one with superteam PSG Cristiano Ronaldo got a hat trick with Al Nassr before Messi got one with superteam PSG 😭😭

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo is the fastest player to score a Hat-trick in the history of Saudi League [In 3 Matches] Cristiano Ronaldo is the fastest player to score a Hat-trick in the history of Saudi League [In 3 Matches] 🐐 https://t.co/YNC2ozcvwe

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia ...and the goals are now raining in Saudi Arabia for Ronaldo.



A brace already! ...and the goals are now raining in Saudi Arabia for Ronaldo. A brace already!

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Al Nassr should call Aboubakar and sack him again! Cristiano Ronaldo breaks every record in Saudi in just 60 minutesAl Nassr should call Aboubakar and sack him again! Cristiano Ronaldo breaks every record in Saudi in just 60 minutes😂 Al Nassr should call Aboubakar and sack him again! https://t.co/EwsGBNFjyo

M. @MikhaeIII . The passion this man has for the sport is crazy. Ronaldo really fell to his knees like he missed the chance of the century when his team is up 4-0 on his four goals. The passion this man has for the sport is crazy. Ronaldo really fell to his knees like he missed the chance of the century when his team is up 4-0 on his four goals 😭. The passion this man has for the sport is crazy.

The win takes Al-Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League on goal difference. They have 37 points, the same as second-placed Al-Shabab, who have played one more game.

Their next game will be a league clash against Al-Taawoun on February 17.

Former Real Madrid superstar rates Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo had a memorable spell at Real Madrid, playing 340 games together as teammates and winning the UEFA Champions League title four times.

He also had numerous encounters with former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who he has now labeled the best player in the history of the sport.

Speaking in an interview with PSG TV (h/t GOAL):

"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

Lionel Messi and Ramos have been teammates at PSG since the summer of 2021. The Spaniard, like Messi, joined Les Parisiens on a free transfer and they have since won the league title together.

His comments will perhaps not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has seemed to have an unspoken rivalry with the Argentine over the past decade and a half. There were suggestions that Al-Hilal, who are Al-Nassr's rivals, could bring the Argentina icon to the Saudi Pro League.

However, such claims have since been shot down. He could leave Les Parisiens as a free agent this summer, though.

