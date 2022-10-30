“More goals than Ronaldo”, “The original starboy” - Arsenal fans wowed by attacker’s match winning display in 5-0 Nottingham Forest rout 

Arsenal fans were delighted to see Reiss Nelson's performance during their team's 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (30 October).

Nelson bagged a quickfire brace during the game as he struck in the 49tn and 52nd minutes at the Emirates Stadium. The English winger was termed the original starboy by the Gunners.

This was Nelson's first league appearance in over a year. He was somewhat forgotten from the discussion of the up-and-coming talents. However, the youngster didn't take too long to give everybody a reminder of his potential.

This was Nelson's fourth appearance for Mikel Arteta's side this season and his first in the league. Needless to say, he grabbed the opportunity with open hands.

Fans pointed out that Nelson now has more league goals than Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. Nelson also managed an assist during the game.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Arsenal fans as Reiss Nelson managed a spectacular performance:

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Reiss Nelson was the original starboy 🥲 Reiss Nelson was the original starboy 🥲❤️

Lippy @LickshotLippy If I say who Nelson is better than right now y’all gone be trippin maynnnnn If I say who Nelson is better than right now y’all gone be trippin maynnnnn

Faiz @Faiz6_ Nelson matched Sancho’s goal tally this season in 10 minutes Nelson matched Sancho’s goal tally this season in 10 minutes😂

Av @aviv_lavi Loved Reiss Nelson kissing the badge there. Hasn’t played in the PL for over a year and still shows his love Loved Reiss Nelson kissing the badge there. Hasn’t played in the PL for over a year and still shows his love ❤️

Chunkz @Chunkz Nothing i love more than seeing Reiss Nelson shine, the nicest boy ever Nothing i love more than seeing Reiss Nelson shine, the nicest boy ever 💫

William (fan account) @OzilThings Nelson’s equaled Jadon Sancho’s goal tally for the season in 25 mins Nelson’s equaled Jadon Sancho’s goal tally for the season in 25 mins 😭😭😭

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for the Gunners in the fifth minute of the game. Nelson's second-half brace gave Arteta's side breathing room.

Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard completed a 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners regained top spot in the Premier League table with the win. They currently have 31 points from 12 games and lead Pep Guardiola's Manchester City by two points.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Reiss Nelson is maturing as a player

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to Reiss Nelson's performance after the game as he acknowledged that the player is really evolving (via football.london):

"He's really evolving, he is really maturing."

Arteta further stated on Bukayo Saka's injury:

"It was a bad kick, I don't see any further than that (kick). He was kicked a few times and it wasn't helpful."

Arteta further added that the fans helped the team elvate the performance on the pitch.

"Huge, I dont know the percentages, 20, 30 or 90 they transform the team. The energy they give to the team, especially in difficult moments."

He was also happy to see the team finally score goals in abundance:

"It was great, we certainly have been creating the chances to score. We have been hitting the target."

Poll : 0 votes