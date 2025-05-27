"More greatness to come", "Blessed with Ronaldinho, then Messi and now him" - Barcelona fans react as Lamine Yamal signs long-term deal

Barcelona fans on X have expressed their excitement after the club officially announced Lamine Yamal's contract renewal. The 17-year-old has reached an agreement which will keep him at the Catalan club until June 2031.

Yamal made his debut for Barcelona during the 2022-23 season at age 15. The teenage sensation broke onto the scene in the following season and has since emerged as one of the club's most important players.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Yamal helped Barca win the domestic treble, comprising LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España. He contributed 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches across competitions, a terrific performance for his age.

Following an outstanding season, there were no doubts that La Bluagrana were going to hand Yamal a new contract. Multiple reports suggested that the club was waiting for the youngster to turn 18 in July before making the deal official.

However, in a post on the club's official X handle on Tuesday, May 27, Barca announced Yamal's contract extension until 2031, with the caption:

"The future is now."

Fans were elated with the news of Yamal's contract extension and reacted under the post. One fan wrote:

"More Greatness to come."

One Barca fan expressed excitement at having witnessed Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, and Yamal at the club, writing:

"I was blessed with Ronaldinho, then Messi and now Yamal! Thank you God."

"The king stays for at least 6 more years! Vamos LY10," one fan tweeted.

"Lamine Yamal = The Future," a fan posted.

"And the little Boy is growing into a MAN," another fan commented.

One fan stated that Barcelona should have given Lamine Yamal a contract until 2131:

"Should be till 2131 but ill take this for now," the fan said.

Lamine Yamal has been a huge revelation for Barcelona and is already considered one of the best players in world football. He is one of the favorites for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.

A quick look at Lamine Yamal's record at Barcelona as he pens a new contract

Lamine Yamal has set an array of records since his debut for La Blaugrana in La Liga against Real Betis during the 2022-23 season. He became the club's youngest goalscorer when he netted in a 2-2 draw with Granada the following season.

The Spaniard is also the youngest goalscorer in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. He is also the youngest player to amass 100 appearances for Barcelona. Yamal has already made 106 appearances for the club, recording 25 goals and 34 assists.

Wearing the club's colours, he has won the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy Award. Yamal has been touted by many to achieve great things, including winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or in the future.

