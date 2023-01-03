Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his concerns over the fitness of French forward Anthony Martial, stating that he has been "more happy" with the player's performances in the past.

During a pre-match interview on Tuesday, January 3, the Dutch manager was asked about Martial's current form and whether he believes the player is fully fit.

The United manager responded:

"I don’t think so [he is fully fit]. He’s not used to coming on every third day. He didn’t play for a long time and probably this [weekend] wasn’t his game. I was more happy with his performances before."

These comments from ten Hag suggest that he believes Martial may be struggling with fitness. The forward has struggled to play regularly for an extended period of time due to his persistent injury issues.

This could be a contributing factor to his perceived lack of consistency this season. However, the English club now wants the 27-year-old to step up and fill the boots of their legendary former striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Dutch manager also highlighted the impact of Martial's performances on the club's steady progress this season despite his plaguing injury issues. He added:

"Yes, we have Anthony Martial. I’m really happy with his performances across many games. He has a really good impact on our game. It’s really enjoyable to work with him. If you see the minutes he’s played and the impact he’s had so far, I think that’s really huge."

It is worth noting that Martial has been an important player for Manchester United this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 10 appearances. However, Erik ten Hag believes the player is not currently at his best and may need more time to regain his form fully.

This is not the first time that Martial's fitness has come into question. The French international has struggled with injuries throughout his career and has often been forced to take extended breaks from the pitch to fully recover.

His injury issues, coupled with his volatile consistency, have pushed the Red Devils to look for reinforcements to their attacking options.

Fans name players including Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Dusan Vlahovic as potential signings for Erik ten Hag in winter transfer window

Manchester United fans have their eyes set on some big names for the winter transfer window. Among those being mentioned are Harry Kane, Dusan Vlhaovic, and Kylian Mbappe as the much-needed attacking options needed at Old Trafford to bolster Erik ten Hag's attacking options.

Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker, has been in sensational form this season and would be a valuable addition to the United attack. Vlhaovic, the Serbian forward, has also impressed in his short stint at Juventus.

Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain forward and Golden Boot winner at the recently concluded World Cup, is the other name fans have been speaking about. The French international will cost the English giants a fortune but his presence will immensely boost Erik ten Hag's plans to turn Manchester United's fortunes around.

Here are some of the interesting replies from Manchester United fans:

