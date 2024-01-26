“More than I’ve watched Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi” - Maidstone United coach opens up on watching his player in dream FA Cup moment

Maidstone United manager George Elokobi has claimed that he's watched Sam Corne’s winner versus Stevenage more than he's watched Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The tactician continues to revel in the media attention his team has received in the last couple of days.

Maidstone United are writing a beautiful underdog story in the FA Cup this season. The National League South side are currently the lowest-ranked team still active in the competition.

Expand Tweet

In their last game, it was a tale of David versus Goliath when Elokobi's boys clashed with League One side Stevenage in the third round of the competition. Maidstone defied the odds to secure a 1-0 victory.

The decisive goal, scored from the spot by Sam Corne, sent the team over the moon and secured their passage into the fourth round. That moment has stuck to George Elokobi's memory and the tactician couldn't hide his excitement while talking about it.

“I’m excited for the entire community: Maidstone as a whole, our football club, obviously our owners, more so for our players, who are history makers,” the Maidstone United manager was quoted as saying by Express and Star.

“It’s a great occasion, a historic moment for them all. They went out there believing that they could cause the big upset in the FA Cup third round and become history makers."

Elokobi went on to claim that he's watched that moment more than he's caught glimpses of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he discussed the massive media attention it has fetched his team.

“I must have watched Sam Corne more than I’ve watched Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in my time!" he continued. “That’s just what it meant because every TV programme, or most TV programmes, it was all about Maidstone United Football Club and it just shows what our group of players have achieved."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Maidstone United will take on Championship side Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup tomorrow (January 27).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could play each other next month

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be relevant to the football world even in the final phase of their careers. The Argentine recently won The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award and his Portuguese counterpart also scooped three prizes at the Globe Soccer awards.

Football fans might get the opportunity to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battling each other once again next month. The Portuguese' Al Nassr is set to host the Argentine's Inter Miami in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia.

The game, which is scheduled for Thursday, February 1, will take place at the Kingdom Arena. Other iconic players including the likes of Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba could also participate in the encounter.

The last time Messi and Ronaldo came up against each other, the Argentine's Paris Saint-Germain side at the time secured a 5-4 victory, with both players finding the back of the net.

Ronaldo is currently nursing an injury for which Al Nassr had to indefinitely postpone their China trip. It remains to be seen if he will be fit in time to represent Al Nassr for the friendly against Inter Miami.