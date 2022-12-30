"More importantly" - John Barnes explains why players should pick Liverpool over Manchester United like Cody Gakpo 

Manchester United fans were left dismayed when Liverpool announced the signing of their long-standing target Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

Former Reds forward John Barnes has now revealed that Jurgen Klopp's side's style of play is better suited for Gakpo than the likes of United.

Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, Barnes was asked whether the Merseyside team are a more attractive destination than the Red Devils. He said:

“Of course I would say Liverpool is a more attractive destination because I’m a Liverpool person. However, of course, Manchester United are still a huge club. And I think more importantly, it is up to the players and whether that type of football suits them. For example, you would want to join City for the kind of player you are.”

He further said:

“I don’t know if we hijacked the bid from Man Utd because there is a lot of speculation but people from top clubs are always looking for top players. I’m just delighted we got him.”

Cody Gakpo was in stunning form for PSV Eindhoven before his move. He scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games for the Dutch side this season.

Gakpo also scored three goals for the Netherlands during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Adding a player of his quality will certainly give Klopp's side a much-needed attacking boost.

Jurgen Klopp said Virgil van Dijk didn't convince Cody Gakpo to choose Liverpool over Manchester United

Senegal v Netherlands: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While many believe that Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk convinced Gakpo to join the Reds over Manchester United, Klopp said that wasn't the case. He said (via ESPN):

"Before he technically signed, yes, but Virg was involved from a specific moment on. But we didn't tell him 'Talk to him' because there was no reason for it. When I was allowed to speak to him, I spoke to him."

Klopp added that signing Gakpo was nice for the club, as he added:

"So we didn't need Virgil to convince him. But after that, obviously Virgil likes to be involved in these kind of things and from a specific moment on he had his say as well. But all good."

