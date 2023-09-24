"More or less the same as with me" - Bernd Leno weighs in on Arsenal's goalkeeping situation involving Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has offered his two cents on the ongoing race for Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeping spot. The German, who left the Gunners last summer to join the Cottagers, has questioned Mikel Arteta's decision to rotate his goalkeepers.

Leno, who was once the North London outfit's No. 1 shot-stopper, struggled to find gametime after Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale in 2021. The German keeper registered only four Premier League appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, as against 35 appearances the previous term.

When asked about Arteta's decision to rotate keepers between Ramsdale and David Raya, Leno said in an interview with The Times (as quoted by football.london):

"At the start of the 2021 season, we lost the first three games and after the international break all of a sudden it was, 'We need to change players and have positive energy'. There were a couple of excuses I didn't understand and I have to say, unfortunately, it's more or less the same with Ramsdale."

He added:

"It has happened [again] after the international break. I was thinking: 'That's more or less the same as with me.' I was thinking about Aaron, he's a very good guy. I know how he feels, there are some similarities. When I wanted to fight for my place, the goalkeeper coach said, 'You have to leave the club'."

The 31-year-old further stated on his time at Arsenal:

"When he said it wasn't about performance, I knew straight away I had to leave. I don't know if they didn't want two strong 'keepers. I had one year left on my contract. So it was the last time to make money off me."

It remains to be seen who Arteta will pick for his side's upcoming encounter against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday (September 24).

"I understand it" - Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal star's reaction to being dropped from starting XI

Ramsdale was dropped from Arsenal's starting XI for their last two fixtures against Everton in the league and PSV in the Champions League, with Arteta favoring Raya between the sticks.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the North London Derby, the Spanish boss was asked how the England international has reacted to not being selected. He replied (as per the club's official website):

"I understand it, and it’s very difficult with every player, and I suffer and care about every player who is not playing. But this is the competition and it is my job to make decisions in the best possible way for the team."

The former Barcelona midfielder added:

"He’s been very supportive, he’s been really good around the place and that’s what I expect from every single player, because when you are on the field there is someone else who is not. So it goes both ways and so far he’s been really really good."

Ramsdale has so far registered four Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season, recording one clean sheet. It remains to be seen whether the England international will continue to be a regular starter for Arsenal this term.