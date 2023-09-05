"More like an attempt to rebuild his brand" – Liverpool's LGBTQ+ fans group refuse to accept Jordan Henderson's apology over Saudi Arabia transfer

Liverpool's LGBTQ+ supporters group, Kop Outs, have refused to accept Al-Ettifaq captain Jordan Henderson's apology about his recent move.

Henderson, 33, decided to secure a permanent switch to Al-Ettifaq for around £12 million from the Merseyside outfit earlier this July. He penned a three-year contract upon joining at the Steven Gerrard-coached outfit.

However, the former Liverpool captain has recently faced a lot of criticism for going back on his stance of supporting the LGBTQ+ cause by moving to a country where homosexuality is criminalized. He was a patron for the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign and often took a stand against discrimination on his social media accounts.

Addressing the recent uproar, the Englishman told The Athletic:

"All I can say is that I apologise, I'm sorry that I've made them feel that way. But I haven't changed as a person. Every day. It was a difficult time, definitely. Don't get me wrong, I don't want people to feel sorry for me. It was just difficult to make that decision."

Reiterating his apologetic stance about his transfer, Henderson added:

"I can understand the frustration, the anger. I get it. All I can say that is that I'm sorry that they feel like that. My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities where I felt like they have asked for my help."

Taking to Twitter, Kop Outs stated that they are unimpressed with the ex-Liverpool midfielder's remarks about his Al-Ettifaq move, writing:

"No acceptance by Henderson of his role in sportswashing, trying to disguise the disgusting Saudi human rights record. This sounds more like an attempt to rebuild his "brand", sorry isn't good enough @JHenderson, actions speak louder than words."

Overall, Henderson made 492 appearances for Liverpool in 12 years.

Liverpool sign four stars in midfield rebuild

Following Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain's respective exits, Liverpool made the most of the transfer market this summer. They dished out around £145 million to snap up four midfielders ahead of the ongoing campaign.

The Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively earlier this July. They roped in Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo from Bayern Munich and Stuttgart respectively after failing to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last month.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit are currently third in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 10 points from four matches. They are next set to be in action at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 16).