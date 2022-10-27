“More than Manchester United’s Antony, who cost €100 million” - Club chief makes bold claim on transfer value of Arsenal-linked forward

Arsenal will need to fork out more than the €100 million Manchester United paid for Antony this summer to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk according to Carlo Nicolini. The Ukrainian club's deputy sporting director has made it clear that signing the attacker will not come cheap.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has caught the eye of many with his brilliant performances for Shakhtar Donetsk over the last couple of months. The winger has made 11 appearances for the Ukrainian outfit across all competitions so far this season. In that period, he has recorded an impressive six goals and seven assists.

Shakhtar confirm Arsenal as one of the clubs to have expressed an interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk, but add they value him at more than what Man United paid for Antony (€100m).

Speaking about the attacker's future amid transfer rumors, Shakhtar's deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini revealed that many clubs across Europe are showing interest in snapping up the Arsenal target. Nicolini said, in quotes carried by HITC:

“The headlights are on him, but I say that the Italians always come later. Now, it’s easy to observe but it was possible to do it before. The Italians bring low proposals, we don’t even sit down to negotiate."

"There are many English candidates, there is the Spanish on duty, the French on duty, but now it takes the right amount to take him away. Together with Mbappe, Leao and Vinicius, Mudryk is the strongest player in that role.”

Elaborating on how much it would take to prise the Arsenal target away, Nicolini warned suitors they would need to pay more than the €100 million Manchester United paid Ajax to sign Antony. He added:

“Is €40 million enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures. Not even for fifty, we don’t even call the president to make the offer. We value Mudryk more than Manchester United’s Antony, who cost €100 million."

"Floating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away."

Manchester United have agreed a fee of around €100 million for Antony

How Manchester United and Arsenal have fared in the Premier League this season

Mudryk in action for Shakhtar.

Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and currently sit atop the Premier League table with 28 points in 11 games. Mikel Arteta's men have recorded nine victories, one draw and one defeat in the English top flight.

Manchester United, meanwhile, occupy the sixth position in the rankings with 20 points in 11 games. They have won six, drawn two and lost three of the fixtures in the division.

