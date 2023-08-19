“More meme potential than Maguire”, “On fraud watch now” – Fans troll Manchester United star for error in 2-0 loss against Tottenham

Football fans online lambasted Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez's poor display during their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19). The Argentina defender scored an own goal in the second half as United suffered their first defeat of the season.

Martinez did not have the best outings in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Not only did he score an own goal, he was also involved in Tottenham's opening goal of the game. Dejan Kulusevski's cross deflected off Martinez for Pape Sarr to tap the ball home.

These errors were not sympathized with by football fans on Twitter (X). Some compared Lisandro Martinez's errors to that of Harry Maguire while others labelled him a "fraud."

Here are a few social media posts regarding the same:

Lisandro Martinez was one of Manchester United's poorer performers in the Premier League on Saturday. The World Cup-winning defender was dribbled past the opponent on three occasions and was able to make just four tackles in the whole game. He also failed to make a single interception and was also unsuccessful in blocking any incoming shots.

Manchester United have made a shaky start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. They narrowly defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening match of the season at Old Trafford and have now suffered a defeat to Spurs.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently 10th in the standings, having picked up three points from their opening two games. Tottenham, on the other hand, are fifth and have amassed four points in the same number of games.

How did Lisandro Martinez perform for Manchester United last season?

Lisandro Martinez is currently playing in his second season at Old Trafford having signed for the Red Devils last summer from Ajax for around £57 million.

Martinez had a great debut campaign for Manchester United. The Argentina defender played 45 games for his new side across all competitions last time around. He did, however, pick up a metatarsal fracture towards the end of the season which saw him miss 12 matches for United.

Martinez formed an excellent defensive partnership with Frenchman Raphael Varane last season, helping United keep 11 clean sheets in 27 Premier League games.

This resulted in former club captain Harry Maguire being dropped to the bench. The Englishman was on the cusp of joining West Ham United earlier this summer before the move fell through.

Lisandro Martinez currently has four more years remaining on his Manchester United contract. He penned a five-year deal when he first signed for the Red Devils which is valid until 2027.