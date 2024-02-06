“More money in Messi’s pocket” “What happened to Nike?” - Fans react as ADIDAS are announced official sponsors for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) reacted after Adidas were named the sponsor of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Nike were the kit manufacturer of Al-Alami since 2023. However, Nike's arch-rivals, German company Adidas, have been named the SPL giants' sponsor. Adidas are the second largest kit sponsor in the world, after Nike, and the largest in Europe.

It's worth noting that Lionel Messi is the global brand ambassador of Adidas.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a Nike athlete throughout his remarkable professional career. Hence, Adidas being announced as the new kit sponsor of the Knights of Najd has left fans a bit surprised.

Before 2023, Nike have been Al-Nassr's sponsor on two occasions, first between 1997 and 2001 and then from 2010 to 2012. However, this is the first time the SPL side have tied knots with Adidas.

Considering the mega nature of the deal, it has sparked fan reactions on social media, and here are some of the best of them. One tweeted:

"What happened to NIKE?"

Another chimed in:

"More money in Messi’s pocket. Ronaldo losing sponsorship now."

Here are some more reactions on X:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and three more legends: Erling Haaland picks dream five-a-side team

Erling Haaland has named his dream five-a-side and team. It's fair to say that any opposition would have sleepless nights to play against the hypothetical super side.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, arguably two of the greatest footballers ever, have been included. Ronaldinho, Italian icon Paolo Maldini and ex-Spain captain Iker Casillas are also there.

Haaland told Manchester City's podcast:

“I think I need to take a couple of Brazilians then. I would like to see Ronaldinho, (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Paolo) Maldini to be back there, then I need a ‘keeper, no? I would take (Iker) Casillas.”

Apart from the two GOATs, Ronaldinho is also in Haaland's hypothetical team's attack to bamboozle defenders.

In defence, Maldini, the Italy and AC Milan legend, would stand, ahead of Real Madrid and Spain legend Casillas.