"More money will become available" - Erik ten Hag says Glazers' potential sale of Manchester United will make his sporting project 'even better'

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that an injection of cash will help them fight for trophies on both domestic and international fronts.

In November, the Glazer family officially opened the doors to a potential takeover of the club. A change of ownership or new investment would boost Manchester United’s spending power, and Ten Hag wholeheartedly believes it will have a positive impact on the club’s sporting project.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten

"more investment possible, which is good"

PL competition much tougher than 5-10 yrs ago.

"Satisfaction makes you lazy".

For

theathletic.com/4002057/2022/1… Erik ten Hag on The Glazers/MUFC being sold - and his progress so far."more investment possible, which is good"PL competition much tougher than 5-10 yrs ago."Satisfaction makes you lazy".For @TheAthleticFC Erik ten Hag on The Glazers/MUFC being sold - and his progress so far. 🔴 "more investment possible, which is good"⚪️ PL competition much tougher than 5-10 yrs ago.⚫️ "Satisfaction makes you lazy".For @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/4002057/2022/1…

Speaking to The Athletic, the Dutch manager opened up about the Glazers’ willingness to sell the 20-time Premier League champions and the impact it might have.

“He said they’re open and transparent. We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he confirmed it won’t change, that it will be even better because more money will become available for this project,” Ten Hag said.

The former Ajax manager claimed that the purchasing power of some Premier League clubs has made it difficult for them to be competitive. He added that more investment would help the Red Devils keep up with the pack.

Ten Hag added:

“My information is that it will only be good things, because there will be more investment possible, which is good. I look at the competition around the Premier League. They all have the opportunity to invest. It’s a tough competition between seven or eight clubs.”

Tech giant Amazon has become the latest name to be added to United’s list of potential suitors. It is believed that the Glazers wish to make around £7 billion from the sale of the club.

Manchester United met with Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia before appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

After dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the first half of the 2021-22 season, Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. The German turned out to be a disastrous choice, with the Red Devils succumbing to a sixth-placed finish and ending the Premier League campaign with 58 points, their worst return of the era.

Before Rangnick took charge, Rudi Garcia was in the running to fill in for Solskjaer, and according to the Al-Nassr manager, he was close to being appointed.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Rudi Garcia: "They [ Rudi Garcia: "They [ #MUFC ] chose Ralf Rangnick, but I met twice with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher. I came very close to coaching this club and was very motivated to go – who wouldn't be motivated to coach United? Any coach." @diarioas 🚨 Rudi Garcia: "They [#MUFC] chose Ralf Rangnick, but I met twice with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher. I came very close to coaching this club and was very motivated to go – who wouldn't be motivated to coach United? Any coach." @diarioas ✅ https://t.co/OkPT0Kd4tb

Garcia told Diario AS:

“They [Manchester United] chose Ralf Rangnick, but I met twice with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher. I came very close to coaching this club and was very motivated to go.

“Who wouldn’t be motivated to coach United? Any coach.”

Following the conclusion of the disappointing 2021-22 Premier League campaign, the club confirmed that Rangnick wouldn't serve as their sporting consultant as originally planned. He is currently working as the head coach of the Austrian national football team.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 474 votes