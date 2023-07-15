“More nervous than playing a Wimbledon final” – Wimbledon finalist Neal Skupski on facing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in Padel

Liverpool-born Wimbledon finalist Neal Skupski is more nervous about facing Jurgen Klopp in a paddle match than his upcoming championship match at the Center Court.

Skupski has reached the final of this year's doubles with his Dutch partner, Wesley Koolhof. The pair are the first seed of the tournament and will face 15th-seeded Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the final of Wimbledon.

Skupski is staring at a hat-trick opportunity as he won the mixed doubles of the prestigious tournament in 2021 and 2022. He could become the first Brit to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles since Fred Perry. While history awaits Neal Skupski, he is more nervous about facing Klopp in Padel.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Merseyside club's fan said (via Liverpool Echo):

"It just hasn’t happened yet. There was a chance to do it before the French Open in early May, but he pulled his hamstring celebrating on the touchline [during the 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur] and that stopped us. I knew as soon as I saw it."

He added:

"Jurgen plays Padel with all the staff and some of the players and seems to be decent. We will have to see how good he is. I still haven’t met him. He’s the manager of Liverpool and I will be so nervous — more nervous than playing a Wimbledon final."

Liverpool's Neil Skupski spoke ahead of the Wimbledon final

Tennis is one of the most physically demanding sports. It takes a great deal of stamina for a player to survive on the court for such long and arduous battles throughout the course of the year.

Hence, much like any professional sport, Tennis stars usually don't have a prolonged career and need to meet their professional and financial goals in a short amount of time.

Liverpool-born Neal Skupski pointed it out, telling ECHO ahead of his Wimbledon final match:

"As a professional tennis player, it's not an amazingly long career. It's quite a short period of time in your life, so you're trying to give it as much effort as possible, trying to be as successful as possible in that short period of time, and then you can retire and have no regrets."

Skupski could very well etch his name in history with a triumph in the final. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the match unfolds.