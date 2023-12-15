"More people say bad things about them, the stronger they become" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes claim about Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that negative headlines about Manchester United could make them a tough team to play against. Klopp's league leaders take on the beleagured Red Devils in the league on Sunday (December 17) at Anfield.

United are coming off back-to-back losses across competitions, including a 1-0 midweek UEFA Champions League home defeat to Bayern Munich. That condemned them to finish with the wooden spoon in the group, having lost four of their six games.

Having lost 12 times across competitions this season, Erik ten Hag's side will be desperate to return to winning ways as they continue to blow hot and cold. Nevertheless, Klopp is not underestimating his upcoming opponents based on their recent form.

Instead, the Reds boss reckons, it could spur them on to produce a performance not many are expecting of them at this moment (as per Utd Plug):

"I never like it when the headlines about United aren't good before we play them, because then that's the game where they can put things right. I don't like that at all. The more people say bad things about them, the stronger they become.”

Erik ten Hag's side are sweating on the fitness of several key players, like Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, though. Moreover, captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended for the Liverpool clash due to yellow card accumulation.

What happened when Manchester United last visited Liverpool in the Premier League?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United won't have happy memories about their last league visit to Anfield on May 5 at the fag end of last season.

Following a sustained period of early pressure, the Reds opened the scoring through Cody Gakpo two minutes before the interval. Darwin Nunez made it 2-0 two minutes into the second period. Three minutes later, Gakpo bagged his second of the night to put the Reds firmly in the ascendancy.

Things would soon go from bad to worse for Ten Hag's side. Mohamed Salah made it 4-0 in the 66th minute before Nunez completed his brace nine minutes later.

There was still time for Salah to complete his brace before the outgoing Roberto Firmino made a goalscoring exit, making it 7-0 for Liverpool, as United suffered their worst defeat in their illustrious history.