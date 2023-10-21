Real Madrid secured a coup this summer when they beat a number of sides to sign the highly-rated teenage prodigy Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. The Turkish forward's former coach has claimed that the 18-year-old has greater potential than seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and several of Europe's top sides were on alert when it became known that Guler wanted to leave Fenerbahce. The teenager eventually chose to sign for Los Blancos for around €30 million, making him the most expensive Fenerbahce sale ever.

Guler began his career in Turkey, and his former manager has praised him, likening him to Lionel Messi in terms of ability. Erol Tokgozler managed Guler as a youngster, and the manager praised him in an interview with Goal.

"Messi is the greatest I have ever seen and Arda has great abilities. Messi has already achieved everything and Arda has to do it. He is still a kid. But if we talk about potential purely, Arda has more potential than Messi."

Guler is yet to take to the pitch in his new club's shirt since completing his switch this summer. The Turkiye international picked up an injury and underwent a minor knee surgery in pre-season. However, he then picked up a muscle injury in September, delaying his first appearance for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid were aware of multiple sides' interest in the youngster, but they have gambled on his future potential in signing him this summer. Guler has been praised by many, including Los Blancos great Toni Kroos, since joining the Spanish giants.

Guler earned his stripes at Fenerbahce at a very tender age, and his national team moved quickly to call him up after seeing his performances. The teenager was one of Fenerbahce's best players last season, impressing despite his age as he broke through.

Real Madrid fans awaiting Arda Guler arrival

Real Madrid splashed the cash in the summer to bring in Arda Guler, but injuries have prevented him from playing yet for the club. The club's fans are waiting to see him in action after hearing such great things about him all summer.

Guler was signed by Real Madrid without having been watched closely by manager Ancelotti this summer, and the Italian manager intended for him to have a small role. Relevo reported that after seeing him train, however, Ancelotti decided he would have a bigger role to play.

Last season at Fenerbahce, Guler took on the club's number ten shirt like his idol and former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil. Despite being only 18, he contributed four goals and three assists in 20 league appearances and also made his international bow.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona to Guler this summer, and the fans are patiently waiting to see what the fuss is about with this teenager.