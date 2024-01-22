“More serious than first thought” - Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah’s agent confirms when forward will return to fitness

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas has said that the winger's injury is 'more serious than first thought' in an update that comes as a blow to both Liverpool and Egypt.

Salah left Merseyside this month to join Egypt's camp at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he scored and assisted one goal each in a 2-2 draw with Mozambique. He then played for just 45 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Ghana on 18 January as he picked up a hamstring injury.

Amidst this, Salah left the nation's camp to return to England and begin his treatment. Initially, there was hope that he would be fit in time to help Egypt at some stage in the knockout rounds if they made it out of their group.

Abbas' latest comments, however, indicate that Salah could end up missing the entirety of the tournament. In a statement, the agent said (h/t @FabrizioRomano on X):

"The injury is more serious than first thought. He will be out for 21-28 days. His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit."

If the best-case scenario is considered, as per Abbas' comments, then there is a chance that he could feature in the AFCON final, which is on 11 February. Even then, one would imagine that it will still be a touch-and-go situation.

Moreover, for that to happen, Egypt will first have to make the final of the AFCON, something they have done in five of the last nine editions. They are currently second in their group with just two points from as many games.

Egypt legend questions Mohamed Salah for Liverpool return

Ahmed Hasan, who won 184 caps for Egypt's national team between 1995 and 2012, has questioned Mohamed Salah's decision to return to Liverpool after the hamstring injury.

Hasan told the Mirror (h/t GOAL):

"Do the AFCON regulations allow a player to leave the national team’s camp and come back again? He [Mohamed Salah] had the possibility of bringing in someone from Liverpool’s medical staff to be with him during the competition. Again, he is the captain. He should stay with the team no matter what, even if he only had one leg to stand on."

Salah is highly important to both Egypt and Liverpool, which is why a tug of war can arise in such situations between those associated with either team. The Reds would want their star player well rested so he returns to fitness as soon as possible.

Egypt, meanwhile, will be hoping that Salah accelerates his recovery in time to play in the ongoing AFCON, even if it is for one game. He has been in world-class form for the Reds once again this season, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 27 games across competitions.