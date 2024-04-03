“More working as one unit” - When Real Madrid superstar said they looked more like a ‘team’ after Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus

Gareth Bale once claimed that Real Madrid started playing as a unit after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus. He added that the players were more relaxed after the superstar's departure in 2018.

In September of the same year, shortly after the high-profile transfer, Bale stated that Madrid players now worked as a unit following the Portugal international's move to Italy. He claimed (via GOAL):

"It's maybe a bit more relaxed (without Ronaldo). I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player."

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo played 157 matches together at Real Madrid before the Portuguese star left for Juventus. The two combined for 41 goals and helped the club win four UEFA Champions League trophies.

Gareth Bale on playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale was quizzed about playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid last year. He praised the Portuguese's mentality and stated that he was a nice guy. He added that the forward was always focused on getting goals under his belt.

Bale said (via Yahoo):

"He was actually okay. He had his moments where for example, if we win five nil and he didn't score, he comes in and throws his boots like he was angry. It's like your team winning the Ryder Cup and you didn't get a point so you are angry. He was a nice guy, we didn't really have any problems, and he has a good mentality."

He added:

"Cristiano is an incredible player, I thoroughly enjoyed playing with him. Obviously, the media try and hype up these problems which were never there. We got on really well. He's an incredible player and what he did for the club with the amount of goals he scored. An incredible player and he is still going now."

Gareth Bale has retired from football following his time at LA Galaxy, whom he joined after leaving Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong and has been in fine form since joining Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

