Moroccan star's ex-coach names Barcelona as 'ideal' club for 22-year-old midfielder

Azzedine Ounahi, who has been one of the standout performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is a perfect fit for Barcelona, according to the Moroccan's former coach Frederic Reculeau.

Ounahi, who plays for Ligue 1 club Angers at the moment, has attracted interest from top European clubs because of his performances in the FIFA World Cup.

Reculeau, under whose guidance Ounahi played 28 times at US Avranches, recently told Eurosport (via Barca Blaugranes):

"For me, it (Barcelona) is the ideal club for him. His game is adapted to the Spanish division. Could he make it in other championships? Yes, but I would have more doubts because of the physical challenge."

"Either way, I see him more at Barcelona than elsewhere. The more he plays in a team with high potential, the more his talent will be apparent."

Ounahi has started every game in the World Cup for Walid Regragui's side so far. His performances in midfield have been crucial for the Atlas Lions.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique praised Ounahi for his performance against Spain

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Spain were eliminated by Morocco in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup after a loss in the penalty shootout. Luis Enrique was surprised by the quality of Ounahi's performance during the game.

Despite being one of the unknown stars, Ounahi set the stage on fire. Enrique, the former Barcelona manager, said after the game (via Get French Football News):

"I was pleasantly surprised by the #8, sorry I forget his name. Oh my God, where does this guy come from. Plays incredibly well, it surprised me, but he was the only one we weren't aware of."

Ounahi's talent has been apparent throughout the World Cup and a move to a bigger club certainly awaits the player. A club of Barcelona's caliber will surely be a dream destination for Ounahi. Given his talent, he can become an even better player under the guidance of Barca's manager Xavi.

Enrique is not the only high-profile coach to praise Ounahi. Jose Mourinho recently posted a video on his social media and praised Ounahi for his performance against Portugal. The AS Roma manager said (via Morocco World News):

"Their No.8, the young boy that plays in France in Angers, Ounahi was absolutely incredible. So, they have players, a coach and an incredible spirit."

B/R Football @brfootball Azzedine Ounahi played in France’s third tier less than two years ago. He’s now at Angers, who are bottom of Ligue 1. He made his senior Morocco debut in January.



He lit up the midfield in wins vs. Belgium, Spain and Portugal.



Now the 22-year-old is in a World Cup semifinal 🤩 Azzedine Ounahi played in France’s third tier less than two years ago. He’s now at Angers, who are bottom of Ligue 1. He made his senior Morocco debut in January.He lit up the midfield in wins vs. Belgium, Spain and Portugal.Now the 22-year-old is in a World Cup semifinal 🤩 https://t.co/PaDr63UbxH

