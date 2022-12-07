"Morocco offered absolutely nothing" - Spain star makes salty claim after 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination

Spanish defender Rodri has taken a rather salty dig at Morocco following Spain's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, December 6.

La Roja were beaten on penalties in the Round of 16 at the Education City Stadium after the tie ended goalless after extra time. They failed to convert a single penalty as the Atlas Lions won 3-0.

After the game, Rodri criticized Morocco's tactics of defending deep and playing on the counter-attack, as he said (via The Express):

"Morocco offered absolutely nothing, without disrespecting them. In the game, they did nothing. They just waited for the counters. They stayed behind and tried to counter us!"

Spain had 77% possession and 13 attempts on goal, with just one on target, while Morocco had just six shots on goal, with two on target.

Luis Enrique's side had a sensational start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, beating Costa Rica 7-0. However, they then drew 1-1 with Germany before losing 2-1 to Japan.

Spain were also eliminated in the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after they lost on penalties against hosts Russia. La Roja haven't won a single knockout game in the tournament since they lifted the trophy in 2010.

Morocco, meanwhile, will now face Portugal in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Conn @ConnCFC Morocco are only one of four teams to be unbeaten so far in this world cup. Incredible considering they've played Spain, Belgium & Croatia.



World cup magic. Morocco are only one of four teams to be unbeaten so far in this world cup. Incredible considering they've played Spain, Belgium & Croatia.World cup magic.

Luis Enrique on Spain's loss against Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Pablo Sarabia missed his penalty, hitting the post, while Yassine Bounou saved Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets' penalties.

Speaking after the game, Spain manager Luis Enrique claimed that he felt the trio were best suited to take the penalty. He credited Bounou for his saves while also praising his players for their efforts throughout the game.

He said:

"I chose the first three penalty takers, who were those I thought were the best specialists on the pitch. We didn't even get to the fourth. [Yassine] Bounou is a spectacular goalkeeper in this aspect, he has a high percentage in going the right way. He was great."

He added:

"Football is a marvellous, passionate sport, but a team can win without attacking. Morocco attacked once or twice and were dangerous, but we dominated the game completely, and tried to create. We would have liked to create more. It was hard for us. We had 11 shots, I think, but few on goal. In the final move of the game Pablo Sarabia hit the post. The penalty shootout was hard for us but I'm proud of my players."

Enrique also refused to speak about his future as the manager of Spain and stated that he would confirm it after a week.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022 Luis Enrique: “Next week we will speak and discuss about my future, now it’s not the right moment — I’m the one responsible”. Luis Enrique: “Next week we will speak and discuss about my future, now it’s not the right moment — I’m the one responsible”. 🚨🇪🇸 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/r3tOQDim9z

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes