“Most of the very best managers are the same” – Troy Deeney makes honest admission about Arteta after Arsenal touchline antics

Troy Deeney has defended Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the Spaniard came under criticism for his behaviour in the touchline during the Gunners' goalless draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Tuesday (January 3).

The Gunners have also been punished by the FA for Arteta's behaviour. The manager went berserk on the touchline after his team were denied a penalty. Deeney, though, has defended the former Gunners' captain.

He said that the players love Arteta for his intensity and passion. The former Watford captain added that all the top managers, including legends like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, had the same sort of passionate approach towards the game.

Here's what Deeney wrote in his blog for The Sun (via The Boot Room):

“I’ve heard from his players that he has the same sort of intensity during every training session. I think this is one of the reasons why Arteta is really getting a tune out of his players this season."

He added:

“Most of the very best managers are the same — Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola. Even Arsene Wenger, supposedly one of the nicest gentlemen in the game, was sent off several times.”

Richard Keys recently slammed Arteta for his antics. He called for action to be taken against the Gunners' boss, tweeting:

"What Arsenal fans don’t realise is this guy is dragging the reputation of a magnificent club through the dirt. There’s no need. Now PGMOL/FA have to do something."

Richard Keys @richardajkeys At last. @JBurtTelegraph yesterday. @chris_sutton73 the day before. What Arsenal fans don’t realise is this guy is dragging the reputation of a magnificent club through the dirt. There’s no need. Now PGMOL/FA have to do something. At last. @JBurtTelegraph yesterday. @chris_sutton73 the day before. What Arsenal fans don’t realise is this guy is dragging the reputation of a magnificent club through the dirt. There’s no need. Now PGMOL/FA have to do something. https://t.co/xNCjwR42EH

Arteta's side are atop the Premier League with 44 points after 17 games, five points clear of holders Manchester City. They will return to action on Monday (January 9) in the FA Cup third round against Oxford United.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects 'tricky' clash against Oxford United

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Ahead of Arsenal's upcoming clash against Oxford, Arteta said about the League 1 club (via the club's website):

"It’s always tricky. I’ve played there a few times and have experienced very difficult matches, so it will be difficult. We have to take the competition and the opponent very seriously and play well, to a high level to win the match."

On how he expects the game to pan out, Arteta said:

"It will be difficult. From what we’ve seen, they’ve played in different ways, and result-wise as well, they’ve had a bit of everything. It’ll be a very special night, and everybody will raise their level, and it will be tough."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“At the end of the day, players decide where they want to play”, he added as Arteta on Arsenal new signings: “No updates”, he says also when asked on Mykhaylo Mudryk.“At the end of the day, players decide where they want to play”, he added as @sr_collings reports. Arteta on Arsenal new signings: “No updates”, he says also when asked on Mykhaylo Mudryk. ⚪️🔴 #AFC“At the end of the day, players decide where they want to play”, he added as @sr_collings reports. https://t.co/H7qAFrdkh0

Oxford have booked their clash against the Premier League leaders after seeing off Swansea City on penalties and Crystal Palace.

Poll : 0 votes