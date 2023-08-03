"Most clutch player ever", "The real GOAT" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo saves Al Nassr from Arab Club Champions Cup elimination

Fans reacted on Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo scored an 87th-minute equalizer, saving Al-Nassr from being eliminated in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The Knights of Najd drew 1-1 against Zamalek at the King Fahd Stadium today (August 3).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. needed at least one point in order to qualify from Group C of the Arab Club Champions Cup. They first drew 0-0 against Al-Shabab, before thrashing Monastir 4-1.

Al-Nassr's final test was against Egyptian club Zamalek. Luis Castro named a strong starting XI featuring the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Anderson Talisca, and Ronaldo. Moreover, the newly signed Sadio Mane made the bench (coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute).

Despite the quality that Al-Nassr possessed, Zamalek struck first blood in the 53rd minute. Ahmed Sayed cooly dispatched his penalty to give his side a shock lead.

The Egyptian club defended well for the majority of the second half. With Al-Shabab beating Monastir, fans knew that if Al-Nassr failed to find an equalizer, the Knights of Najd would be embarrassingly eliminated at the group stage.

Just when time seemed to be running out, Ghislain Konan crossed the ball into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo to brilliantly head into the back of the net. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's sensational 87th-minute equalizer was enough to secure a 1-1 draw.

Fans reacted to Ronaldo saving Al-Nassr from being eliminated on Twitter. Their reactions can be viewed below:

ѕαlvαtσrє @Rm_salvatore Ronaldo is still so clutch

LLF @laligafrauds pic.twitter.com/P6d2LrFhRC Ronaldo clutch goal! Al Nassr would have been knocked out of the Arab Club Champions Cup otherwise! Always the saviour

Ace @MCFCA11



THE MOST CLUTCH PLAYER OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!!! Cristiano Ronaldo equalisesTHE MOST CLUTCH PLAYER OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!!!

Zayn🇵🇹 @FcB_Z4YN7

The best clutch player to ever exist. Again CRISTIANO RONALDO saves this team.The best clutch player to ever exist. pic.twitter.com/ClqTGsMdPI

Shantanu @Shantanurmfc Cristiano Ronaldo goalllllllllllllll, Most clutch player in the history of football.

cr7 footy @891o4387xxx thanks ronaldo. thank you again for saving al nassr. the best

TheCristianoMen @TheCristianoMen CRISTIANO RONALDO SAVING AL NASSR ONCE AGAIN WAS IT EVEN A DOUBT????

Abhinav Tripathy @AbhinavAT_07



CRISTIANO RONALDO 🏻 ANOTHER CLUTCH GOAL FROM THE REAL GOAT GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLCRISTIANO RONALDOANOTHER CLUTCH GOAL FROM THE REAL GOAT

Al-Nassr are set to face Raja CA in the quarter-finals on Sunday, August 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr vs Zamalek: Exploring the statistics from Arab Club Champions Cup clash

Cristiano Ronaldo may have aided Al-Nassr in securing an important 1-1 draw against Zamalek today to qualify for the quarter-finals. But let's take a look at the statistics to see how both teams performed on the pitch.

The Knights of Najd dominated possession, controlling 63 percent of the ball, compared to Zamalek's 37 percent. Moreover, Al-Nassr completed a total of 521 passes (with a pass accuracy of 87 percent) in contrast to the latter's 315 (77 percent pass accuracy).

Despite having more of the ball, Al-Nassr struggled to create many chances, only having nine shots (with three being on target). Zamalek had eight shots (with two being on target).

Cristiano Ronaldo provided a moment of magic to rescue the Riyadh-based outfit, showing why he is one of the GOATs of football. His header was also interestingly his 300th career goal without using his strong foot.