“Most complete footballer ever”, “Best duo in the world” – Fans left stunned as Cristiano Ronaldo produces incredible back heel assist for Sadio Mane

Fans online are wildly impressed after a stunning display by Al Nassr's dynamite duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane against Al-Fateh on Friday, August 25. The duo produced a masterclass first-half performance as the former provided an impressive backheel assist for the former Liverpool man.

Ronaldo showcased his brilliance with an unbelievable no-look backheel assist in the 28th minute of the Saudi Pro League clash. His creative ingenuity unleashed Sadio Mane, allowing the Senegalese forward to race past defenders and elegantly chip the ball into the goal.

This impeccable link-up with Sadio Mane put the team in the lead, but that wasn't the end of the Cristiano Ronaldo show. Just 10 minutes later, Sultan Al Ghanam swung a tantalizing cross into the box. Ronaldo's instincts kicked in, and he leaped above the rest to meet the ball with his head, steering it into the back of the net.

By halftime, the game was firmly in Al Nassr's favor, and the spotlight was fixed on Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable assist for Sadio Mane and his eventual goal. Fans were quick to express their admiration and excitement on social media, with tweets filled with praise for the forward's masterclass performance:

Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring message after Al-Nassr's stunning comeback in AFC Champions League playoff

Al Nassr pulled off a dramatic victory over Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League play-off clash. Trailing 2-1 and with time running out, they displayed an extraordinary performance to overcome the deficit and triumph 4-2.

The tension was palpable as Sultan Al-Ghannam spearheaded the comeback with an 88th-minute equalizer. Just when it seemed the match was headed for extra time, Anderson Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic rose to the occasion. With nerves of steel, they struck deep into stoppage time, firing Al-Nassr into the main draw of the AFC Champions League.

Following the hard-fought win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to post an emphatic message:

"Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league! Always believe to the end! Never give up!💪🏼 @alnassr 💛💙."

This memorable win has secured Al-Nassr's place in Asia's premier club tournament, as they fought back from the brink of defeat. The victory will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they prepare for the AFC Champions League under the captaincy of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward has racked up an impressive 20 goals in 27 appearances since he moved to the Saudi Pro League in January.