"Most consistent performer" - Jose Enrique heaps praises on Liverpool superstar following 1-0 win over Fulham

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique praised Alisson Becker's performance against Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 3. The Reds won the game at Anfield by a score of 1-0, courtesy of a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Alisson has been in good form for a struggling Reds side this season. The Brazilian goalkeeper, who earns £150,000 per week, has kept 15 clean sheets in 44 matches across competitions.

Enrique raved about Alisson's display as the Spaniard wrote on Twitter:

"We own him every season! Probably our more consistent player since he join the club."

Alisson made three saves against Fulham, helping Liverpool secure all three points. He joined the club from AS Roma in 2018 and has since kept 101 clean sheets in 228 appearances.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, managed to keep hold of their fifth place in the Premier League table courtesy of the win against the Cottagers. They have 59 points from 34 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Alisson Becker

Alisson has been Liverpool's one of the most consistent players since joining the club. His solidity between the sticks gives the team an extra bit of confidence. He has made 100 saves in the Premier League this season.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on his superstar goalkeeper. Speaking to the media after the game against Fulham, Klopp said (via the Reds' website):

"I've said [that] a couple of times. He was really touched that we got a clean sheet tonight, it's that long ago. He kept a clean sheet for us, especially in that situation, there were a few others, but especially in that situation."

He added:

"So, yeah, he is for sure the most consistent player we have this season. That's actually not bad news, it's good news, because if we are not in a great shape and the level of the goalie drops as well then we would have been completely lost. So, that's fine."

Speaking about Liverpool's overall performance in the game, Klopp said:

"A lot of moments were really good tonight, but then there are moments obviously where we still have to adapt to the set-up. You can see that when Trent cannot be everywhere, it's not that he can be in midfield and in the next situation is directly in the right-back position."

He added:

"That has to be covered by Ibou and there were a few situations where Ibou was a bit too far away and then they could turn and have the attack. We have things to improve, definitely, but in a lot of moments it looked already really good."

Liverpool will return to action on May 6 as they take on Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield. The Reds are keen on securing a top-four finish and play in the UEFA Champions League next season. They are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

