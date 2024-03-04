"Most depressing 90min ever", "Thought they were gonna win the league" - Fans react as Barcelona play out 0-0 draw with Athletic Club

Barcelona and Athletic Club were forced to settle for a scoreless draw at the end of their encounter on Sunday, March 3, and this led fans to react on social media.

The Blaugrana were favorites to win the match at San Mames, but they failed to score a goal, losing the opportunity to move closer to the top of the La Liga rankings. This is especially in light of Real Madrid and Girona's recent setbacks, as both teams failed to win their respective weekend games.

Joao Cancelo had a great opportunity to give Barca the lead from 50 yards out, as he sighted the goalkeeper off his line. However, the full-back's accurate chip from distance was kept out with a goal-line clearance by Yeray Alvarez.

Key midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri suffered injuries that compounded Barcelona's problems and made the team's efforts in the match more difficult. They struggled to settle into a rhythm during the game, which was partly due to these injuries. By the end of the match, they had struggled to produce meaningful chances overall, which resulted in a performance that fell short of expectations.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration at the draw, with one fan saying:

"Most depressing 90min ever"

Another added:

"Barcelona thought they were gonna win the league"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Xavi Hernandez provides injury update on Barcelona duo De Jong and Pedri

Barcelona couldn't continue on the momentum of their 4-0 win over Getafe, as they drew 0-0 with Athletic Club at San Mames on Sunday. However, more concerning would be the injuries to two important midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri.

Both players had to be substituted in the first half. The stadium ambulance had to take De Jong out, while Pedri was seen in tears. Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has voiced his worries over these injuries, telling the press (via Football Espana):

"It’s unfortunate because of the injuries to two very important players. Between today and tomorrow we’ll know more, but they don’t look good. We’re affected, I think the team could have been affected as well, and I imagine those two absentees will be for many games.”

The Bluagrana have a difficult scenario in the UEFA Champions League going forward. They will likely play Napoli in the second leg of their tie without De Jong and Pedri. The absence of both players could have a significant effect on whether Xavi's men can get past Napoli or get knocked out.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here