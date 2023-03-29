"Most difficult thing that can happen" - 2 Argentina stars open up on missing 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injuries

Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez and midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso recently expressed their thoughts on missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injuries.

Both are important players for Argentina and were expected to play a key part in Lionel Scaloni's side at the tournament in Qatar. However, they had to pull out due to injuries. La Albiceleste still managed to win the coveted trophy after 36 years.

Gonzalez and Lo Celso returned to Argentina's starting XI in their emphatic 7-0 win over Curacao in a friendly on Tuesday, March 28. Gonzalez scored a goal while Lo Celso provided two assists.

After the game, the ACF Fiorentina forward opened up about missing the World Cup and said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“This is pure joy, we just have to enjoy it. We feel part of this beautiful journey. You have to enjoy the World Cup, it’s something unique, you don’t get to experience it all the time.”

Gonzalez added:

“Missing out on a World Cup is the most difficult thing that can happen to a football player. It was a difficult process but with the support of my family and friends, I was able to get through it. I am happy and calm to be able to wear this shirt again.”

Lo Celso, who plays for Villarreal (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), also shared his experience of missing the World Cup. He said:

“It’s a very emotional moment for me, to put this shirt on again and to enjoy it with my team mates on the pitch. I tried to enjoy it to the fullest with our team and our people.

“It was very moving from the start. When I found out that the injury would prevent me from playing in the World Cup, I locked myself up and cried.”

He added:

“But life gives and takes away. I was able to be at the birth of my daughter. Life, like football, always gives you revenge.

“I tried everything to avoid surgery and to make it to the World Cup but it was impossible. So I had to turn the page. I thank the coaching staff and my team mates for being able to be here again.”

Nicolas Gonzalez and Giovani Lo Celso's numbers for Argentina

Gonzalez, 24, has played 22 games for Argentina, scoring four goals and providing two assists. He has scored three goals in 11 games in World Cup qualifiers.

Lo Celso, meanwhile, has scored two goals and provided 10 assists in 41 appearances for La Albiceleste. He registered one goal and one assist in the 2019 Copa America.

Both players have won the 2021 Copa America and La Finalissima trophies with Argentina.

