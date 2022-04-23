“Most dislikeable player in the league” – Manchester United fans rip apart ‘abysmal’ 27-year-old identified as ‘the problem’ at the club after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United fans have slammed playmaker Bruno Fernandes for his penalty miss against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday (23 April). The Portuguese star hit the post from the spot in the second half, missing the chance for United to equalize in the game.

The Gunners took a 2-0 lead before Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back in the first half. The Red Devils got the penalty due to a handball by Nuno Tavares in the second half. Fernandes managed to send Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the other direction. However, his shot towards the bottom left corner hit the woodwork instead.

The Gunners then went on to score a third goal, finishing the game with a 3-1 win. United fans are understandably upset at Fernandes' shock miss.

Taking to Twitter, they slammed the star for his poorly taken spot-kick, and here is a selection of tweets in that regard:

United showed a bit more intent later in the game and the Gunners seemed to fall backwards. They struggled to keep the visitors, who pushed hard, out of the final third. United saw a number of big chances go awry, with an offside decision and Fernandes' missed penalty keeping them out of the game.

Arsenal eventually pulled one more ahead, thanks to a stunning 30-yarder from Granit Xhaka, and they sealed the game with a win.

VAR makes key decisions as Arsenal beat Manchester United in Premier League top-four clash

Arsenal have taken another step towards guaranteeing European football for next season with their 3-1 win over Manchester United. However, VAR played an important role in the victory.

The hosts proved too much for the visitors to handle in the first half and took an early lead after three minutes thanks to Nuno Tavares. The Gunners thought they doubled their tally in the 28th minute after Eddie Nketiah coolly found the back of the net. However, the goal was overturned by VAR for offside.

The drama didn’t end there. After Nketiah's disallowed goal, VAR then awarded the Gunners a penalty due to a foul on Bukayo Saka by Alex Telles in the build-up. Saka calmly put the ball past David De Gea to double their lead.

VAR also handed Manchester United a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes would miss, right after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal was disallowed for offside.

This loss put the final nail in the coffin of United’s champions league aspirations. They are sixth in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

