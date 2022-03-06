“Most easy player to coach” - Jurgen Klopp hails player with ‘big heart’ after Liverpool’s win over West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Reds star Luis Diaz for his performance against West Ham on Saturday.

The Merseyside-based club earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday evening. Liverpool have now won seven games on the bounce in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane netted the winner for the Reds, with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the assist. West Ham had chances to equalise, but the hosts managed to hold on to their tender lead and claim the three points.

While Mane scored the most important goal for Liverpool, Klopp was particularly impressed with Diaz. The German tactician insisted that the 25-year-old is easy to coach and hailed him as a top player. He told BBC Match of the Day:

"He is a top player - a most easy player to coach because all the things he is doing are pretty natural to him. There is not a lot of coaching necessary. Of course he needs to work on one or two things we do defensively, but he is very football smart, has a big heart and wants to fight extremely hard for the team."

Liverpool signed Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto for a deal worth up to £50m. The Colombia international has since impressed for the Reds, having hit the ground running at Anfield.

Diaz has made eight appearances across all competitions for Klopp's side so far. While he only has one goal to his name so far, Reds fans have been largely impressed with what they have seen of him.

Klopp has also been delighted with Diaz's performances so far. The former Borussia Dortmund boss will now be hoping to see the forward add goals and assists to his tally.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson also impressed with Luis Diaz

Apart from Jurgen Klopp, Reds captain Jordan Henderson was also pleased with Luis Diaz's performance against West Ham. The England international feels the 25-year-old has fit in exceptionally well at Anfield.

Henderson hailed the Colombian's display against David Moyes' side as brilliant. He told BBC Match of the Day:

“He’s hit the ground running. He’s been fantastic. He was immense in the [Carabao Cup] final and again today brilliant. He’s fit straight in, pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch.”

Having impressed with his performances so far, it remains to be seen if Diaz can establish himself as a regular starter for the Reds. He appears determined to compete with the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for a place in the starting eleven.

