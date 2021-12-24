"Most would be in favor of that"- Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick asks for rule change in the Premier League

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes the Premier League needs to bring back the rule allowing five substitutions in one match. With the current Covid-19 outbreak across various clubs, it has become difficult for managers to keep their players fit and available.

The Premier League had increased the allowed substitutions from three to five for the part of the 2019-20 season that was played after the lockdown. However, they reverted to the old system after the season was over.

All the other major leagues do allow five substitutions in a match for a team. This includes La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and even the Champions League.

Speaking on the matter, the Manchester United manager said:

"As far as I remember, the five substitutes were implemented, it was decided every team could substitute five players when Covid started one-and-a-half years ago and I think it was the right decision to do that, to have more options to change players, to save energy for players, especially if they had only just recovered from Covid. I think we should seriously think about that once again. I haven't spoken with the players about that but I don't need to as most would be in favour of that."

He further added:

"And the same is true right now, we have a similar situation to the one we had one-and-a-half years ago and therefore I wouldn't see any reason why it shouldn't be as it was one-and-a-half years ago."

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Monday in the Premier League.

Manchester United among several Premier League clubs affected by Covid-19 outbreak

Manchester United haven't played since December 11 due to a Covid outbreak

The Covid-19 pandemic has struck the Premier League during its busiest period. It all started when Tottenham Hotspur had their match against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 12 postponed due to Covid.

Since then, almost every Premier League club has had players getting diagnosed with the virus.

Manchester United themselves had two matches postponed, against Brentford and Brighton. However, it is now being reported that almost all players are back in training for United.

There were appeals from various managers and clubs to postpone the festive fixtures for at least two weeks to break the viral chain. But the Premier League has decided against it and the matches will continue to take place.

As of now, two Premier League games have been postponed from the upcoming Matchday 19 as well. These are Liverpool vs Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford.

Needless to say, this is an extremely challenging period for the players and managers. As Manchester United coach Rangnick suggested, a five-substitution rule can be crucial. Other managers like Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers have also supported the idea as we wait and see if it is implemented.

