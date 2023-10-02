“Most humble player of all time” “GOAT recognises GOAT” - Fans react as Lionel Messi donates signed shirt to Selena Gomez’s charity

Fans have commended Lionel Messi on social media after the Inter Miami superstar donated a signed shirt to singer Selena Gomez's charity.

According to AlbicelesteTalk on X (formerly Twitter), Messi has donated his signed jersey to Gomez's Rare Impact charity fund. The charity organization was funded by the singer and is committed to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. The American popstar's aim is to raise $100 million for youth mental health issues.

Lionel Messi may even reportedly attend the first Rare Impact Fund Gala on Wednesday, October 4. The Argentine icon has bedded into life in the United States with ease and has been attracting A-list celebrities to watch his captivating performances for Inter Miami.

Selena Gomez watched Messi and the Herons beat Los Angeles FC 3-1 at BMO Stadium in the MLS on September 4. She was wowed by his performance as he produced two assists on the night.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or is the second most followed person on Instagram while the singer is third. His support of her charity organization has sparked a global buzz on social media.

One fan reckons Lionel Messi is one of the most humble players in history:

"Most humble player of all time."

Another fan insists the pair are GOAT's in their respective fields:

"GOAT recognizes GOAT."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Messi donating a signed jersey to the Rare Impact charity fund:

Christian Pulisic urges the likes of Selena Gomez attending Lionel Messi's matches to also watch the USMNT

The stars have been out to watch Lionel Messi's brilliance.

Selena Gomez is just one of many Hollywood names who have decided to watch Lionel Messi's incredible start at DRV PNK. Others include actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Owen Wilson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The list is extensive and Messi has helped attract more eyes to the MLS than ever before. This led USA captain Christian Pulisic to jokingly reach out to celebrities deciding to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He posted on his Instagram story following Inter Miami's win against LAFC:

"Let them know they're invited to US national team games too."

Messi has started his Herons career with 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions. He led Gerardo Martino's men to their first trophy last month by winning the Leagues Cup. He finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals in just seven games.