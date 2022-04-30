"Most important signing for a very long time" - Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard congratulates Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool contract extension

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes Jurgen Klopp's new deal will be Liverpool’s most important signing for several years to come.

Klopp penned a contract extension that will see him remain at Anfield until 2026, two years more than his initial contract that was set to expire in 2024.

The news brought massive joy to the red half of Merseyside as Liverpool have been one of the best teams in Europe under the German manager.

Liverpool FC @LFC We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club! We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club! 🔴

Gerrard claimed that Klopp’s contract extension is terrific news for the club:

“I think you can tell by the smile. Listen, Liverpool fans worldwide are delighted with the news. Congratulations to Jurgen and his staff. I think it will be Liverpool’s most important signing for many years to come, that’s how highly we all think of him. It’s terrific news for Liverpool football club.”

The former Reds midfielder also said Klopp could achieve something special this season as they are in the running for an unprecedented quadruple:

“He certainly deserves it, for the way he’s performed from a personal point of view. I think the fans have been craving that signing for some time. He’s built a world-class team and I think they’re on the cusp of something really special.”

Klopp may have to oversee a rebuild at Liverpool some time in the next four years

After a tough 2020-21 season, the Merseyside outfit have been the most consistent team in European football so far.

Klopp’s side have already lifted the Carabao Cup and have the shown good squad depth to reach the FA Cup final and stay competitive in the league and the Champions League.

Despite the players they have, Klopp may have to oversee a period of transition as they have some aging players on their roster.

The duo of Jordan Henderson and James Milner have been present since Klopp took over, and they are key both on and off the pitch. The likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are also not getting any younger.

How the Reds will replace some of their key players in the next couple of seasons is likely to define the final few years of Klopp’s tenure at Anfield. But there’s still a lot of time left for that to happen.

