"Most likely leave Liverpool" - Egyptian legend Mido makes bold claim about Mohamed Salah's future

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Mido believes fellow Egyptian Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool in the near future.

The 29-year-old has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract at Anfield. As things stand, there have been no advancements in contract talks between the club and its superstar.

Mido, however, stated that Salah will have no problems finding a suitor if he ever decides to part ways with the Reds.

Speaking of the player's future in the Premier League, Mido said (via Goal):

"I believe Salah will most likely leave Liverpool. He’s a great player and many clubs want his services. He can play at the top level for at least five more years."

As things stand, Liverpool are in an extremely delicate situation in regards to Mohamed Salah. If the forward fails to sign a contract extension soon, they could be forced to sell him in the upcoming transfer. Failing to do so could see him leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the Reds had offered Salah a new contract back in December. However, the Egypt international turned down the offer. There have reportedly been no meetings regarding the same since then.

Salah and the club are widely believed to have disagreed over his wages.

Mohamed Salah's performances have not dropped despite stalemate in contract talks with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been the standout player for Liverpool this season. His goals and assists have helped Jurgen Klopp's side compete for an unprecedented quadruple this campaign.

As things stand, Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 matches across all competitions. His current tally of 20 goals in the Premier League puts him at the top of the Golden Boot leaderboard.

Salah has scored some vital goals for the Reds this season, including a hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a 5-0 win in October last year. He also netted a goal against Inter Milan at the San Siro in the UCL Round of 16, helping the Merseyside giants to the quarterfinals.

Salah is currently involved in the World Cup Qualifiers with his national side Egypt. They defeated Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of the third-round tie.

A positive result in the second leg would see them qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

