"Most meaningful goal of all" - Lionel Messi picks goal for Barcelona against Manchester United in UCL final as his favorite

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has picked his header against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final as the favorite goal of his career. He said the importance of the goal makes it the 'most meaningful.'

Ad

Speaking to Inter Miami, Messi remarked that he had scored a lot of important goals but was ready to pick one that stood out. The 37-year-old was quick to mention the header in the UEFA Champions League final in 2009 and said:

"I've scored many goals that might have been even more beautiful and valuable — also because of their importance — but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favorite."

Ad

Trending

In a video shared by the MLS side on X (formerly Twitter), Messi said:

"Because of the moment it happened, because of what it meant, because it crowned an unforgettable year, for me, it's the most meaningful goal of all."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lionel Messi's header came in the 70th minute of the match, and it helped Barcelona seal a 2-0 win over Manchester United. Samuel Eto'o scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute and managed to keep the Red Devils away from their goal.

Will Lionel Messi sign a new deal at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi is in contract talks at Inter Miami, but the Argentine is not close to penning the deal. David Beckham spoke to Time Magazine for TIME100 Philanthropy earlier this month and confirmed that the Barcelona legend was happy at the club. He said (via Athlon Sports):

Ad

"I think his [Lionel Messi] heart is in Miami now. Players these days, they look after themselves more. They're playing longer. His number one passion is obviously his family. His other passion is football. As long as he's happy, he will continue to play as long as he wants. It would be nice if he played another 10 years. I can't see it. But you never know."

Ad

"I could never have dreamed to have Lionel [Messi] here. As an owner, you always say that you want the best players. Does it really happen? No. And he is the best player to have ever played the game," he added.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired. He helped Miami win the Leagues Cup in his first season with them and added the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More