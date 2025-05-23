"Most meaningful goal of all" - Lionel Messi picks goal for Barcelona against Manchester United in UCL final as his favorite

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has picked his header against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final as the favorite goal of his career. He said the importance of the goal makes it the 'most meaningful.'
Speaking to Inter Miami, Messi remarked that he had scored a lot of important goals but was ready to pick one that stood out. The 37-year-old was quick to mention the header in the UEFA Champions League final in 2009 and said:
"I've scored many goals that might have been even more beautiful and valuable — also because of their importance — but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favorite."
In a video shared by the MLS side on X (formerly Twitter), Messi said:
"Because of the moment it happened, because of what it meant, because it crowned an unforgettable year, for me, it's the most meaningful goal of all."
Lionel Messi's header came in the 70th minute of the match, and it helped Barcelona seal a 2-0 win over Manchester United. Samuel Eto'o scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute and managed to keep the Red Devils away from their goal.
Will Lionel Messi sign a new deal at Inter Miami?
Lionel Messi is in contract talks at Inter Miami, but the Argentine is not close to penning the deal. David Beckham spoke to Time Magazine for TIME100 Philanthropy earlier this month and confirmed that the Barcelona legend was happy at the club. He said (via Athlon Sports):
"I think his [Lionel Messi] heart is in Miami now. Players these days, they look after themselves more. They're playing longer. His number one passion is obviously his family. His other passion is football. As long as he's happy, he will continue to play as long as he wants. It would be nice if he played another 10 years. I can't see it. But you never know."
"I could never have dreamed to have Lionel [Messi] here. As an owner, you always say that you want the best players. Does it really happen? No. And he is the best player to have ever played the game," he added.
Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired. He helped Miami win the Leagues Cup in his first season with them and added the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024.