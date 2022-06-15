"Most overrated player", "Guy is there on pure pity" - England fans turn on player 'who should be nowhere near this team' after dreadful display against Hungary

Fans of the England men's football team have slammed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for his performance during their defeat against Hungary.

The Three Lions hosted the European minnows at Molineux in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League last night (June 14). Gareth Southgate's side dropped a dreadful performance to lose 4-0 and currently sit bottom of their group.

Southgate started Arsenal forward Saka on the left wing. However, the 20-year-old endured a poor outing, recording no shots on target and creating zero chances in 85 minutes of action.

Multiple England fans took to Twitter to slam Saka, with one fan writing:

"Saka is the most overrated player to stick an england shirt on and I'll die on this hill."

liam @liamxmatthews Saka is the most overrated player to stick an england shirt on and i'll die on this hill Saka is the most overrated player to stick an england shirt on and i'll die on this hill

Another fan even went on to say that the winger is in the Three Lions' squad out of "pure pity":

"Saka is only in the England team because he missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final. The guy is there on pure pity."

Ibby @ibbywhu Saka is only in the England team because he missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final



The guy is there on pure pity Saka is only in the England team because he missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 finalThe guy is there on pure pity

Aaron Ramsdale was another Arsenal player who started against Hungary but dropped a massively disappointing performance. He shipped four goals and also struggled to command his box, drawing the ire of numerous fans. One of them took the chance to take a dig at the Gunners as well, writing:

"This Ramsdale and Saka disaster class, Arsenal heritage."

Trey @UTDTrey This Ramsdale and Saka disaster class, Arsenal heritage This Ramsdale and Saka disaster class, Arsenal heritage

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips also endured a horror outing, with one of his errors even leading to a Hungary goal. He too was a target for the fans, with one tweeting:

Harry Pattison @HarryPattison77 Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale should be nowhere near this England team Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale should be nowhere near this England team

Here are some of the other reactions:

West Ham Transfers @westhamtransfer Saka is absolutely shite Saka is absolutely shite

Darryl smith @charliebeau1

T A-A is a starter every game

Grealish is a starter every game

Foden is a starter every game



Phillips Saka mount subs at best

Southgate needs to win the World Cup or his time is up ‍ Southgate never picks our most talented players he doesn’t trust them .T A-A is a starter every gameGrealish is a starter every gameFoden is a starter every gamePhillips Saka mount subs at bestSouthgate needs to win the World Cup or his time is up Southgate never picks our most talented players he doesn’t trust them .T A-A is a starter every game Grealish is a starter every game Foden is a starter every game Phillips Saka mount subs at best Southgate needs to win the World Cup or his time is up 😵‍💫 https://t.co/icBDUyJJdj

lewis 🇪🇸 @utd_Lewis Saka playing and England are losing, what a surprise Saka playing and England are losing, what a surprise

Unofficial Pundit @UnofficialPund1 #enghun Imagine having Rashford & Sancho available but you pick Bowen & Saka 🥴🤣 Imagine having Rashford & Sancho available but you pick Bowen & Saka 🥴🤣😩 #enghun https://t.co/1v2DegqkmJ

England suffer humiliating defeat against Hungary as fans unleash wrath on Gareth Southgate

The Three Lions never really looked to be in their element against Hungary. Southgate's much-changed squad went behind after just 16 minutes when Roland Sallai found the back of the net.

The second Hungarian goal didn't arrive until the 70th minute but the hosts' changes didn't particularly improve the team. Sallai scored again to make it 2-0 before Zsolt Nagy put the tie to rest once and for all 10 minutes later. Daniel Gazdag added a fourth in the 89th minute to cap an absolutely embarrassing defeat for the Three Lions.

Loud boos erupted across the Molineux every time Hungary scored. ESPN reported that chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" and "you don't know what you're doing" directed towards Southgate were heard in the stadium as well.

This does not bode well for the former Crystal Palace footballer with the FIFA World Cup just months away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far