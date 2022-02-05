"Most overrated player in the world" - Fans blast 'finished' Manchester United player after what he did against Middlesbrough

Football fans online thrashed Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes for missing an open goal during their defeat to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

The 27-year-old midfielder recovered a sloppy ball from Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley in the 71st minute. However, with an entire open goal to aim for, Fernandes hit his shot at the base of the post to deny United a goal which would have given them the lead.

Football fans online reacted to the miss on Twitter. United fans were amused at the miss while rival fans had a jolly time on social media.

Here are some of the best tweets following Bruno Fernandes' miss against Middlesbrough:

Ertu @ErtuBjk @ESPNFC must overrated player in the world @ESPNFC must overrated player in the world

DizziyMagiee- @DizziyTV Bruno Fernandes is the most overrated player in the world Bruno Fernandes is the most overrated player in the world

AGOSTINHO™️ ⚔️ @agostinhozinga @ESPNFC certain United fans were saying he was the new gen Eric Cantona..lol @ESPNFC certain United fans were saying he was the new gen Eric Cantona..lol

Goddard @GodJeb @ESPNFC Can't believe he actually missed from there @ESPNFC Can't believe he actually missed from there

Manchester United suffered a shock exit from the FA Cup after losing to Middlesbrough in a penalty shootout.

The Red Devils had numerous chances to win the game in normal time. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first half before Bruno Fernandes' error in the second half.

United did take the lead at the 25th minute mark through Jadon Sancho before Boro leveled the game through Matt Crooks in the second half. The game finished at 1-1 after extra time.

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga missed a crucial penalty kick which saw the Red Devils lose 8-7 in the shootout to the Championship outfit.

It is worth mentioning that Bruno Fernandes assisted Jadon Sancho's goal earlier in the game and has been on a good run of form lately. The Portuguese star has scored and assisted twice in his last three Premier League outings.

Bruno Fernandes' overall record for the season currently stands at seven goals and 12 assists from 29 matches across all competitions.

Manchester United have a busy month of February ahead of themselves

Manchester United will need to shift their attention to the Premier League and the race for the top four. United have league matches against Burnley, Southampton, Brighton, Leeds United and Watford coming up in the month of February.

As things stand, United are fourth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 38 points from 22 matches. However, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two points behind with games in hand.

Manchester United will also return to Champions League action this month. The Red Devils have been drawn against reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

The first leg of the tie will be contested in Madrid on February 23.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar