"Most overrated talent in football right now", "Disappears in every big game" - Fans slam Real Madrid star despite 2-1 Marseille win

Fans slammed star forward Arda Guler despite Real Madrid's 2-1 win over French side Olympique de Marseille in the opening game of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Ad

American forward Timothy Weah stunned the Santiago Bernabeu when his 22nd-minute strike found the back of the net. However, a pair of penalties from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe (28', 81') ensured that the three points stayed in Madrid.

While the 26-year-old received plaudits for his performance, Guler was lambasted for his under-par display. The Turkish youngster made the crucial error in the build-up for Marseille's goal. He lost the ball to Mason Greenwood, who promptly set up Weah for the opener on the night.

Ad

Trending

He also failed to complete a dribble, completed just two of his five crosses (40%), won just four of 11 duels (36%) and was dispossessed thrice (stats via FotMob). After defender Dani Carvajal was shown a straight red card (72'), the Turkish attacker was substituted for Raul Asencio.

Fans took to X to vent their frustrations at Guler. @Fridrr wrote:

"Arda Guler is the most overrated talent in football right now. Lamine Yamal's brother is better than him."

Ad

@CuleVibes claimed:

"(Carlo) Ancelotti (former Real Madrid coach) was right about Arda Guler all along. He literally disappears in every big game."

CuleVibes @CuleVibes Ancelotti was right about Arda Guler all along. He literally disappears in every big game.

Ad

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"So it's clear Guler is garbage," @manager99916 wrote.

"Wallahi Guler is not built for big games. He's so shit when the lights are the brightest," @1FuegoFuego asserted.

"Guler is so overrated," @Iam_Cheks claimed.

"If your star midfielder is "Arda Guler" you might as well come out and say you aren't a serious team. Absolute garbage player," @Bri_an2 wrote.

Ad

"Arda guler is not a big game player i don’t know how many times I will say this," @Chief4eva1 wrote.

"Guler bro.... wtf man, protect the damn ball, been s**t the whole game," @Rup4kC wrote.

"This Arda Guler is s**t!!! I don't see what you people see," @Irunnia_ claimed.

Ad

"Arda Guler is such a princess. He doesn't press and his decision-making at the center half is so weak," @greazeforyou wrote.

With Jude Bellingham set to return from his injury lay-off soon, Guler will face an uphill battle to maintain his spot in Real Madrid's starting lineup.

"We'll be much better" - Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso makes claim after 2-1 win vs Marseille

After a 2-1 win over Marseille in the Champions League, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso claimed that his side is 'on the right track' and will 'be much better' in upcoming fixtures.

Ad

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 43-year-old said (via Managing Madrid):

"We’re growing, the players feel that we can carry out what we talk about, we have very good phases in the matches, perhaps we lack a bit of continuity, but we’re on the right track and in three months’ time we’ll be much better."

Ad

Furthermore, Alonso addressed the mistake from Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler that allowed Marseille to open the scoring in the 22nd minute. He added:

“What I said at the Club World Cup, that we had to invest in Arda, makes more sense now. Arda was making more touches than he should have, and that’s why the mistake came. It’s no problem. He’s worth it and he’s on the right track."

Up next, Real Madrid will be seen in action in their LaLiga fixture against RCD Espanyol on Saturday (September 20).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More