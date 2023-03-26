"Most overrated team in the world", "No Neymar no party" - Twitter explodes as Brazil fall to shock 2-1 defeat against Morocco

Brazil were trolled mercilessly on social media after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Morocco on Saturday (March 25).

Canarinho, led by interim head coach Ramon Menezes, faced Morocco in their first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They were hopeful of having a fresh start after falling short on the grand stage in December.

However, things did not go according to plan for the Brazili at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco. The Atlas Lions ensured their fans went home happy, as they earned a surprise 2-1 victory over the South American giants.

Sofiane Boufal opened the scoring for the World Cup semi-finalists 29 minutes into the game. Manchester United star Casemiro equalised for the visitors seven minutes after the one-hour mark.

Casemiro's effort, though, went in vain, as Morocco grabbed the winner 12 minutes later. Abdelhamid Sabiri sealed the game for the hosts, with Walid Cheddira providing the assist.

Walid Regragui and Co. proved that their incredible run at the World Cup was no fluke. The Selecao, meanwhile, failed to put their World Cup disappointment behind them as they appeared to miss the likes of Neymar.

However, the absence of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar and others did not spare them from being trolled by fans. Many took to Twitter to mock Canarinho, with one writing:

"Brazil are the most overrated team in the world. They really catfished us with the 4-1 game vs Korea (at the 2022 FIFA World Cup)."

FCB @StafaBarca Brazil are the most overrated team in the world. They really catfished us with the 4-1 game vs Korea Brazil are the most overrated team in the world. They really catfished us with the 4-1 game vs Korea

Another tweeted:

"No Neymar, no party."

Here are some more reactions to Brazil's surprise defeat to Morocco:

DonPietrosavastano @pietrosavastan0 brazil fell off brazil fell off

Trendyrudolph🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇭 @Rudolph_Oxlade just told Brazil football is no more about past glories. We were at the semis of the Moroccojust told Brazilfootball is no more about past glories. We were at the semis of the #FIFAWorldCup Morocco 🇲🇦 just told Brazil 🇧🇷 football is no more about past glories. We were at the semis of the #FIFAWorldCup

The Selecao will now not be in action till the next international break.

How did Brazil fare at 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Brazil were considered one of the frontrunners to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. However, the team, led by then-head coach Tite, failed to live up to expectations.

The South American nation qualified for the Round of 16 with ease, beating Serbia and Switzerland in the group stage. They progressed into the quarterfinals after handing South Korea a 4-1 thrashing.

The five-time world champions, though, were knocked out by Croatia in the last eight. Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties in the shootout after the game had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Morocco, meanwhile, had a dream run at the World Cup, going all the way to the semifinals. They beat the likes of Portugal, Spain and Belgium along the way.

Poll : 0 votes